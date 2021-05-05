CFO Jimmy Patronis’ Online Unclaimed Property Auction Nets Nearly $900K~ Returns more than $24 Million in the Month of April ~
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis announced that the 2021 Florida Unclaimed Property Online Auction netted more than $899,000, with approximately 59,000 items sold. In addition, the CFO also announced that in the month of April 2021, more than $24 million was returned to Floridians. Since CFO Patronis took office in 2017, more than $1.2 billion back to the pockets of Floridians.
CFO Jimmy Patronis said, “I am thrilled to share that our first online virtual auction was a huge success! This is great news for Floridians since the proceeds are used to help fund education in Florida and unclaimed property owners can still claim the value of these items at any time. I am also proud to share that in the month of April, we returned more than $24 million in unclaimed property back to the pockets of Floridians. Since becoming your CFO, I have made it my mission to return every cent of unclaimed property to the rightful owners and I’m especially proud that, since the COVID-19 pandemic began over a year ago, we have recovered and returned more than $403 million. It only takes a few minutes to search to see if you, your family, or your business has unclaimed property in Florida. I’m encouraging all citizens, in Florida and throughout our country, to search now at FLTreasureHunt.gov.”
Unclaimed Property is a financial asset that is unknown or lost, or has been left inactive, unclaimed or abandoned by its owner. The most common types of unclaimed property are dormant bank accounts, unclaimed insurance proceeds, stocks, dividends, uncashed checks, deposits, credit balances and refunds. Unclaimed property also includes contents from abandoned safe deposit boxes in financial institutions. Unclaimed property assets are held by business or government entities (holders) for a set period of time, usually five years. If the holder is unable to locate, re-establish contact with the owner and return the asset, it is reported and remitted to the Florida Department of Financial Services, Division of Unclaimed Property.
• Pensacola - $521,200
• Panama City - $297,600
• Tallahassee - $936,000
• Jacksonville - $1 Million
• Gainesville - $477,100
• Orlando - $4 Million
• Tampa/St. Pete - $5 Million
• Fort Myers/Naples - $1 Million
• West Palm Beach - $3 Million
• Miami - $7 Million
###
About CFO Jimmy Patronis
Chief Financial Officer and State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis is a statewide elected official and a member of Florida’s Cabinet who oversees the Department of Financial Services. CFO Patronis works each day to fight insurance fraud, support Florida’s firefighters, and ensure the state’s finances are stable to support economic growth in the state. Follow the activities of the Department on Facebook (FLDFS) and Twitter (@FLDFS).
You just read:
CFO Jimmy Patronis’ Online Unclaimed Property Auction Nets Nearly $900K
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.