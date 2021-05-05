CFO Jimmy Patronis’ Online Unclaimed Property Auction Nets Nearly $900K

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis announced that the 2021 Florida Unclaimed Property Online Auction netted more than $899,000, with approximately 59,000 items sold. In addition, the CFO also announced that in the month of April 2021, more than $24 million was returned to Floridians. Since CFO Patronis took office in 2017, more than $1.2 billion back to the pockets of Floridians.

Unclaimed Property is a financial asset that is unknown or lost, or has been left inactive, unclaimed or abandoned by its owner. The most common types of unclaimed property are dormant bank accounts, unclaimed insurance proceeds, stocks, dividends, uncashed checks, deposits, credit balances and refunds. Unclaimed property also includes contents from abandoned safe deposit boxes in financial institutions. Unclaimed property assets are held by business or government entities (holders) for a set period of time, usually five years. If the holder is unable to locate, re-establish contact with the owner and return the asset, it is reported and remitted to the Florida Department of Financial Services, Division of Unclaimed Property.

To search for unclaimed property or to claim an account, go online to www.FLTreasureHunt.gov.