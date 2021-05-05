Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Audit Advisory for Thursday, May 6, 2021

Adams

Scott Township

  IPA

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Allen

LIMA-URBAN MINORITY ALCOHOLISM AND DRUG ABUSE OUTREACH PROGRAM, INC.

 MED FFR

01/01/2018 TO 06/30/2018

 

 

 

Ashland

City of Ashland

 

Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

OPERS Examination

 

 

 

Ashtabula

Austinburg Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

City of Geneva

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Orwell Township

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Sheffield Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Athens

Lodi Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Auglaize

Auglaize County Soil and Water Conservation District

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

New Knoxville Community Improvement Corporation

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Belmont

Bellaire Public Library

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Eastern Ohio Regional Transit Authority

 

10/01/2019 TO 09/30/2020

 

 

 

Brown

Brown County Educational Service Center

  IPA

07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Byrd Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Perry Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Village of Russellville

 

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Butler

Summit Academy Community School for Alternative Learners of Middletown

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Clinton

Village of New Vienna

  IPA

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Columbiana

Beaver Local School District

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Fairfield Township

  IPA

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Coshocton

Village of Conesville

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Crawford

Colonel Crawford Local School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Crawford County Family and Children First Council

  IPA

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Cuyahoga

City of Berea

 

Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

OPERS Examination

 

 

 

City of Brecksville

 

Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

OPERS Examination

 

 

 

City of East Cleveland

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

City of North Royalton

 

Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

OPERS Examination

 

 

 

Cleveland Metropolitan Park District

 

Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

OPERS Examination

 

 

 

Constellation Schools: Westpark Community Middle

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Cuyahoga County Board of Developmental Disabilities

 MED

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Euclid Preparatory Academy

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Orchard Park Academy

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Parma City School District

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

T-Squared Honors Academy

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Valley Enforcement Regional Council of Governments

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Village of Bentleyville

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Delaware

Buckeye Valley Local School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Delaware Metropolitan Housing Authority

  IPA

10/01/2019 TO 09/30/2020

 

 

 

Millstone Community Authority

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Erie

Perkins Local School District

 FFR

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Sandusky City School District

  IPA C

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Vermilion Local School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Fairfield

Area 20-21 Workforce Development Board

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Fairfield County Educational Service Center

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Walnut Township Local School District

 

07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Fayette

Fayette Soil & Water Conservation District

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Franklin

Columbus City School District

 C

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Destination Grandview

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Oakstone Community School

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Ohio Department of Administrative Services

 

Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

OPERS Examination

 

 

 

Ohio Department of Developmental Disabilities

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Ohio Department of Medicaid

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Ohio Development Services Agency

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund

 

Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

OPERS Examination

 

 

 

Ohio Water Development Authority

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

OMEGA JV-2, 4, 5, 6 and MESA

 

Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

OPERS Examination

 

 

 

The River South Authority

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Fulton

Delta Public Library

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Gallia

Gallia County

 

Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

OPERS Examination

 

 

 

Greenfield Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Geauga

Chardon Township

 

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Hamilton

Elevated Excellence Academy

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Forest Hills Local School District

 

07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2019

 

REISSUED

 

 

 

Forest Hills Local School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

REISSUED

 

 

 

Greenhills Community Improvement Corporation

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Hancock

Allen Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Delaware Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Hardin

Ada Liberty Joint Ambulance District

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Hocking

Good Hope Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Holmes

Ripley Township

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Washington Township

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Huron

Monroeville Local School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

New London Local School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Knox

Central Ohio Joint Fire District

  IPA

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Mount Vernon City School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Lake

City of Mentor Ohio Lake County Communities Energy Special Improvement District

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Village of Perry

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Lawrence

Ironton Metropolitan Housing Authority

  IPA

10/01/2019 TO 09/30/2020

 

 

 

Licking

Licking Valley Local School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

North Fork Local School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Village of Granville

 

Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Logan

Harrison Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Indian Lake Emergency Medical Services Joint Ambulance District

  IPA

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Logan County Family and Children First Council

  IPA

07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Logan County Metropolitan Housing Authority

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Miami Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Lorain

City of Avon Lake

 

Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

OPERS Examination

 

 

 

Lucas

Autism Academy of Learning

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Autism Model School

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Eagle Learning Center, Inc.

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

iLEAD Spring Meadows

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Lucas County Family and Children First Council

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Star Academy of Toledo

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

University of Toledo

 FFR  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Mahoning

Mahoning Valley Regional Council of Governments

  IPA

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Reuben McMillan Free Library Association

 

Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

OPERS Examination

 

 

 

Youngstown Central Area Community Improvement Corporation

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Youngstown Metropolitan Housing Authority

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Marion

City of Marion

 

Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

OPERS Examination

 

 

 

Metropolitan Educational Technology Association

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Meigs

Village of Pomeroy

 

01/01/2017 TO 12/31/2018

 

 

 

Montgomery

City of Brookville

 

Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

City of Dayton

 

Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

OPERS Examination

 

 

 

City of Dayton

 

Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

City of Kettering

  IPA C

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

City of Miamisburg

 

Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

OPERS Examination

 

 

 

Dayton City School District

 FFR C

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Dayton Metropolitan Housing Authority

 

Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

OPERS Examination

 

 

 

Five Rivers Metroparks

 

Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

OPERS Examination

 

 

 

Miami Valley Fire District

 

Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Montgomery County Regional Radio Council

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Northridge Local School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Morrow

Cardington Township

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Mount Gilead Exempted Village School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Muskingum

Muskingum County Convention Facilities Authority

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Salt Creek Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Zanesville-Muskingum County Port Authority

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Noble

Noble Local School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Paulding

Paulding County Family and Children First Council

  IPA

07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Perry

Madison Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Northern Local School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Pickaway

Pickaway County General Health District

  IPA

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Pike

Garnet A. Wilson Public Library

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Village of Piketon

  IPA

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Portage

City of Streetsboro

 

Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Ravenna City School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Preble

Gratis Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Preble County Family and Children First Council

  IPA

07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Putnam

Putnam County Agricultural Society

 

12/01/2018 TO 11/30/2020

 

 

 

Richland

Richland County Regional Planning Commission

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Shelby City School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Ross

Chillicothe City School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Chillicothe Metropolitan Housing Authority

  IPA

10/01/2019 TO 09/30/2020

 

 

 

Paint Valley Local School District

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Sandusky

Sandusky County Metropolitan Housing Authority

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

 TY N. TRACY, D.C.

 MED

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2018

 

 

 

Vanguard Sentinel Career and Technology Centers

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Woodmore Local School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Scioto

Minford Local School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Valley Local School District

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Shelby

Green Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

McLean Township

  IPA

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Shelby County Agricultural Society

  IPA

12/01/2018 TO 11/30/2020

 

 

 

Stark

Canton City School District

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

City of Alliance

 

Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

OPERS Examination

 

 

 

City of Massillon

 

Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

OPERS Examination

 

 

 

Plain Local School District

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Summit Academy Secondary School - Canton

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Summit

City of Barberton

 

Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

OPERS Examination

 

 

 

City of Barberton

 

Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Green Local School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Heartfelt Cares, LLC

 MED

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2018

 

 

 

Norton City School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Revere Local School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Schnee Learning Center

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Stow-Munroe Falls City School District

  IPA C

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Summit Soil and Water Conservation District

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Trumbull

City of Hubbard

 

Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Fowler Township

  IPA

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Hubbard Exempted Village School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Joseph Badger Local School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Lakeview Local School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Liberty Local School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Trumbull Metropolitan Housing Authority

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Warren City School District

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Tuscarawas

City of Dover

 

Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

OPERS Examination

 

 

 

Tuscarawas County Metropolitan Housing Authority

  IPA

04/01/2019 TO 03/31/2020

 

 

 

Van Wert

Union Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Vinton

Harrison Township

  IPA

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Herbert Wescoat Memorial Library

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Vinton County Agricultural Society

 

12/01/2017 TO 11/30/2019

 

 

 

Warren

Deerfield Regional Storm Water District

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Deerfield Township Community Improvement Corporation

 

06/26/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Washington

Buckeye Hills Regional Council

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Village of Matamoras

  IPA

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Wayne

South Central Fire District

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Wayne County Park District

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Wooster City School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Williams

Edon Union Cemetery District

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Edon-Northwest Local School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Wood

North Baltimore Local School District

  IPA

07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Perrysburg Exempted Village School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Wyandot

Mohawk Community Library

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Upper Sandusky Exempted Village School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Village of Harpster

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

