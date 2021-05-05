Audit Advisory for Thursday, May 6, 2021
Adams
Scott Township
IPA
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019
Allen
LIMA-URBAN MINORITY ALCOHOLISM AND DRUG ABUSE OUTREACH PROGRAM, INC.
MED FFR
01/01/2018 TO 06/30/2018
Ashland
City of Ashland
Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
OPERS Examination
Ashtabula
Austinburg Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
City of Geneva
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019
Orwell Township
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Sheffield Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Athens
Lodi Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Auglaize
Auglaize County Soil and Water Conservation District
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
New Knoxville Community Improvement Corporation
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Belmont
Bellaire Public Library
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Eastern Ohio Regional Transit Authority
10/01/2019 TO 09/30/2020
Brown
Brown County Educational Service Center
IPA
07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020
Byrd Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Perry Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Village of Russellville
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019
Butler
Summit Academy Community School for Alternative Learners of Middletown
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Clinton
Village of New Vienna
IPA
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019
Columbiana
Beaver Local School District
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Fairfield Township
IPA
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019
Coshocton
Village of Conesville
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Crawford
Colonel Crawford Local School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Crawford County Family and Children First Council
IPA
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019
Cuyahoga
City of Berea
Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
OPERS Examination
City of Brecksville
Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
OPERS Examination
City of East Cleveland
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019
City of North Royalton
Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
OPERS Examination
Cleveland Metropolitan Park District
Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
OPERS Examination
Constellation Schools: Westpark Community Middle
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Cuyahoga County Board of Developmental Disabilities
MED
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019
Euclid Preparatory Academy
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Orchard Park Academy
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Parma City School District
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
T-Squared Honors Academy
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Valley Enforcement Regional Council of Governments
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Village of Bentleyville
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Delaware
Buckeye Valley Local School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Delaware Metropolitan Housing Authority
IPA
10/01/2019 TO 09/30/2020
Millstone Community Authority
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Erie
Perkins Local School District
FFR
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Sandusky City School District
IPA C
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Vermilion Local School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Fairfield
Area 20-21 Workforce Development Board
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Fairfield County Educational Service Center
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Walnut Township Local School District
07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020
Fayette
Fayette Soil & Water Conservation District
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Franklin
Columbus City School District
C
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Destination Grandview
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Oakstone Community School
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Ohio Department of Administrative Services
Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
OPERS Examination
Ohio Department of Developmental Disabilities
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Ohio Department of Medicaid
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Ohio Development Services Agency
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund
Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
OPERS Examination
Ohio Water Development Authority
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
OMEGA JV-2, 4, 5, 6 and MESA
Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
OPERS Examination
The River South Authority
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Fulton
Delta Public Library
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Gallia
Gallia County
Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
OPERS Examination
Greenfield Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Geauga
Chardon Township
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019
Hamilton
Elevated Excellence Academy
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Forest Hills Local School District
07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2019
REISSUED
Forest Hills Local School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
REISSUED
Greenhills Community Improvement Corporation
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Hancock
Allen Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Delaware Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Hardin
Ada Liberty Joint Ambulance District
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Hocking
Good Hope Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Holmes
Ripley Township
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Washington Township
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Huron
Monroeville Local School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
New London Local School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Knox
Central Ohio Joint Fire District
IPA
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019
Mount Vernon City School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Lake
City of Mentor Ohio Lake County Communities Energy Special Improvement District
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Village of Perry
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Lawrence
Ironton Metropolitan Housing Authority
IPA
10/01/2019 TO 09/30/2020
Licking
Licking Valley Local School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
North Fork Local School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Village of Granville
Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Logan
Harrison Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Indian Lake Emergency Medical Services Joint Ambulance District
IPA
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019
Logan County Family and Children First Council
IPA
07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020
Logan County Metropolitan Housing Authority
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019
Miami Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Lorain
City of Avon Lake
Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
OPERS Examination
Lucas
Autism Academy of Learning
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Autism Model School
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Eagle Learning Center, Inc.
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
iLEAD Spring Meadows
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Lucas County Family and Children First Council
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019
Star Academy of Toledo
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
University of Toledo
FFR IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Mahoning
Mahoning Valley Regional Council of Governments
IPA
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019
Reuben McMillan Free Library Association
Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
OPERS Examination
Youngstown Central Area Community Improvement Corporation
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Youngstown Metropolitan Housing Authority
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Marion
City of Marion
Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
OPERS Examination
Metropolitan Educational Technology Association
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Meigs
Village of Pomeroy
01/01/2017 TO 12/31/2018
Montgomery
City of Brookville
Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
City of Dayton
Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
OPERS Examination
City of Dayton
Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
City of Kettering
IPA C
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
City of Miamisburg
Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
OPERS Examination
Dayton City School District
FFR C
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Dayton Metropolitan Housing Authority
Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
OPERS Examination
Five Rivers Metroparks
Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
OPERS Examination
Miami Valley Fire District
Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Montgomery County Regional Radio Council
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Northridge Local School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Morrow
Cardington Township
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Mount Gilead Exempted Village School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Muskingum
Muskingum County Convention Facilities Authority
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Salt Creek Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Zanesville-Muskingum County Port Authority
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Noble
Noble Local School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Paulding
Paulding County Family and Children First Council
IPA
07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020
Perry
Madison Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Northern Local School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Pickaway
Pickaway County General Health District
IPA
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019
Pike
Garnet A. Wilson Public Library
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Village of Piketon
IPA
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019
Portage
City of Streetsboro
Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Ravenna City School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Preble
Gratis Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Preble County Family and Children First Council
IPA
07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020
Putnam
Putnam County Agricultural Society
12/01/2018 TO 11/30/2020
Richland
Richland County Regional Planning Commission
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Shelby City School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Ross
Chillicothe City School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Chillicothe Metropolitan Housing Authority
IPA
10/01/2019 TO 09/30/2020
Paint Valley Local School District
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Sandusky
Sandusky County Metropolitan Housing Authority
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
TY N. TRACY, D.C.
MED
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2018
Vanguard Sentinel Career and Technology Centers
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Woodmore Local School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Scioto
Minford Local School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Valley Local School District
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Shelby
Green Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
McLean Township
IPA
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019
Shelby County Agricultural Society
IPA
12/01/2018 TO 11/30/2020
Stark
Canton City School District
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
City of Alliance
Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
OPERS Examination
City of Massillon
Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
OPERS Examination
Plain Local School District
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Summit Academy Secondary School - Canton
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Summit
City of Barberton
Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
OPERS Examination
City of Barberton
Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Green Local School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Heartfelt Cares, LLC
MED
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2018
Norton City School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Revere Local School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Schnee Learning Center
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Stow-Munroe Falls City School District
IPA C
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Summit Soil and Water Conservation District
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Trumbull
City of Hubbard
Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Fowler Township
IPA
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019
Hubbard Exempted Village School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Joseph Badger Local School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Lakeview Local School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Liberty Local School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Trumbull Metropolitan Housing Authority
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Warren City School District
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Tuscarawas
City of Dover
Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
OPERS Examination
Tuscarawas County Metropolitan Housing Authority
IPA
04/01/2019 TO 03/31/2020
Van Wert
Union Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Vinton
Harrison Township
IPA
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019
Herbert Wescoat Memorial Library
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Vinton County Agricultural Society
12/01/2017 TO 11/30/2019
Warren
Deerfield Regional Storm Water District
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Deerfield Township Community Improvement Corporation
06/26/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Washington
Buckeye Hills Regional Council
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Village of Matamoras
IPA
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019
Wayne
South Central Fire District
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Wayne County Park District
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Wooster City School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Williams
Edon Union Cemetery District
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Edon-Northwest Local School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Wood
North Baltimore Local School District
IPA
07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020
Perrysburg Exempted Village School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Wyandot
Mohawk Community Library
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Upper Sandusky Exempted Village School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Village of Harpster
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020