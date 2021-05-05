Private University Implements Remote Lab Access for Students and Remote Work for Employees

New feature from NetX and SimpleHelp provides secure remote access to work PCs and lab computers leveraging existing hardware saves time and money versus VDI.

LAMBERTVILLE, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Work and school has been disrupted by the need to provide remote work capabilities for employees and access to computer labs for students. A Private University found a solution in SimpleHelp that required no additional edge technology, new laptops, or other expensive hardware.

NetX Information Systems, Inc. in partnership with SimpleHelp has created a single software
suite that allows any size organization to benefit from these new Remote Work and Lab Access Suite Features at a substantial savings over traditional VDI solutions such as Microsoft, Citrix or VMWare.

• The Remote Work feature (1 to 1) allows you to offer remote access to your work systems from home or a remote location.

• The Remote Lab feature (1 to many) allows you to offer remote access to multiple lab systems
from any remote location. Users can see only systems available to them and connect as if they were walking into the lab in person.

“The new remote landscape has become a challenge for all of our customers; therefore, we’re offering a free 30-day trial for support teams to test in their environment. We have great confidence in our “remote work” and “remote lab” features, said Antwune Gray, VP of Technical Operations at NetX Information Systems, Inc.”

We solve this problem quickly, easily, and inexpensively with our suite of tools. The typical
customer can implement SimpleHelp within hours and be completely trained by NetX.

For more information visit: https://www.netxinc.com/simplehelp

Start a 30-Day Free Trial Today.

About NetX
Founded in 1997, NetX Information Systems, Inc. (www.netxinc.com) partners with leading technology vendors to deliver “best-in-class” products and services to protect your information and applications so that they’re available when and where they’re needed while remaining secure from breach and corruption. NetX is committed to helping our clients reduce costs, improve efficiency, and decrease complexity!

Keith Saltstein
NetX Information Systems, Inc.
+1 609-298-9118
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Private University Implements Remote Lab Access for Students and Remote Work for Employees

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Education, Military Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Keith Saltstein
NetX Information Systems, Inc.
+1 609-298-9118
Company/Organization
NetX Information Systems, Inc.
13 North Union Street
Lambertville, New Jersey, 08530
United States
+1 6092989118
Visit Newsroom
About

NetX Information Systems, Inc. (www.netxinc.com) partners with leading technology vendors to deliver “best-in-class” products and services to protect your information and applications so that they’re available when and where they’re needed while remaining secure from breach and corruption. Our solutions will ensure that your infrastructure is protected from the latest threats, fully recoverable in the event of a disaster, and optimally organized to support compliance and IT governance efforts. Our philosophy around leveraging Flash storage solutions helps organizations get the most out of their applications by improving performance and reliability while simultaneously lowering overall costs. NetX is committed to helping our clients reduce costs, improve efficiency, and decrease complexity! The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Lambertville, New Jersey.

http://netxinc.com

More From This Author
Private University Implements Remote Lab Access for Students and Remote Work for Employees
Veritas and Symantec Broadcom authorized training program
How is your Organization providing Secure Lab Access for your students?
View All Stories From This Author