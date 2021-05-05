Private University Implements Remote Lab Access for Students and Remote Work for Employees
New feature from NetX and SimpleHelp provides secure remote access to work PCs and lab computers leveraging existing hardware saves time and money versus VDI.LAMBERTVILLE, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Work and school has been disrupted by the need to provide remote work capabilities for employees and access to computer labs for students. A Private University found a solution in SimpleHelp that required no additional edge technology, new laptops, or other expensive hardware.
NetX Information Systems, Inc. in partnership with SimpleHelp has created a single software
suite that allows any size organization to benefit from these new Remote Work and Lab Access Suite Features at a substantial savings over traditional VDI solutions such as Microsoft, Citrix or VMWare.
• The Remote Work feature (1 to 1) allows you to offer remote access to your work systems from home or a remote location.
• The Remote Lab feature (1 to many) allows you to offer remote access to multiple lab systems
from any remote location. Users can see only systems available to them and connect as if they were walking into the lab in person.
“The new remote landscape has become a challenge for all of our customers; therefore, we’re offering a free 30-day trial for support teams to test in their environment. We have great confidence in our “remote work” and “remote lab” features, said Antwune Gray, VP of Technical Operations at NetX Information Systems, Inc.”
We solve this problem quickly, easily, and inexpensively with our suite of tools. The typical
customer can implement SimpleHelp within hours and be completely trained by NetX.
About NetX
Founded in 1997, NetX Information Systems, Inc. (www.netxinc.com) partners with leading technology vendors to deliver “best-in-class” products and services to protect your information and applications so that they’re available when and where they’re needed while remaining secure from breach and corruption. NetX is committed to helping our clients reduce costs, improve efficiency, and decrease complexity!
