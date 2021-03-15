Veritas and Symantec Broadcom authorized training program
NetX accounces new Veritas and Symantec authorized training courses that are Guaranteed-To-Run.LAMBERTVILLE, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NetX announces Veritas and Symantec authorized training courses that are Guaranteed-To-Run.
Real-World Training designed to solve the challenges in Information Technology data management and data security. NetX’s team of Master Accredited Engineers teach students not only how to fully deploy and configure the technology, but to customize it for the best performance in their environment.
NetX Virtual Training - The student educational experience is taught with a presentation, hands-on experience, and a virtual lab simulating a real work environment. Students can interact directly with the instructor and get any additional help that’s needed.
NetX Remote Training - NetX IT training courses are broadcast remotely, allowing students to attend from any location, and never canceled due to low enrollment.
The online training option provided by NetX allows companies to greatly reduce travel costs without sacrificing training quality. Every component of the course material taught in the classroom is presented in the same way to online students, including dedicated access to the training labs and virtual machines. www.netxinc.com/training
About NetX
Founded in 1997, NetX Information Systems, Inc. (www.netxinc.com) NetX partners with leading technology vendors to deliver “best-in-class” products and services to protect information and applications so that they’re available when and where they’re needed while remaining secure from breach and corruption. Our solutions will ensure that your infrastructure is protected from the latest threats, fully recoverable in the event of a disaster, and optimally organized to support compliance and IT governance efforts.
Keith Saltstein
President
+1 609-298-9118
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn