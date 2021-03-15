Veritas and Symantec Broadcom authorized training program

About

NetX Information Systems, Inc. (www.netxinc.com) partners with leading technology vendors to deliver “best-in-class” products and services to protect your information and applications so that they’re available when and where they’re needed while remaining secure from breach and corruption. Our solutions will ensure that your infrastructure is protected from the latest threats, fully recoverable in the event of a disaster, and optimally organized to support compliance and IT governance efforts. Our philosophy around leveraging Flash storage solutions helps organizations get the most out of their applications by improving performance and reliability while simultaneously lowering overall costs. NetX is committed to helping our clients reduce costs, improve efficiency, and decrease complexity! The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Lambertville, New Jersey.

http://netxinc.com