ASLAN Announces New Product Offer, QuadCoaching™ to Assist Sales Managers Who Struggle with Finding Time to Coach
Top 20 Sales Training Company is now offering a 3-hour virtual instructor led course to help sales managers better utilize their most precious resource: time.
The main barrier to sales coaching is as old as time. We never have enough time to coach so we need to utilize what we do have to the fullest. QuadCoaching helps front line leaders do just that”ATLANTA, GA, USA, May 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ASLAN® Training and Development, a top 20 sales training company based in Atlanta, announced today the launch of its new QuadCoaching™ virtual instructor-led training program. After 25 years of sales and sales leadership training, ASLAN has created a first of its kind, 3-hour course that removes the two greatest barriers to coaching: time and rep desire to change. Dealing with these two areas is the most effective coaching strategy to improve sales performance.
— Tom Stanfill, CEO and Co-Founder
"This is a huge deal for our sales leaders out there," says ASLAN President Marc Lamson. "Never in the history of our company, has it been more difficult to coach reps. This program will not only help coaches identify the problems, it will help solve the biggest problems we all have: time and rep desire. Remember, desire determines development, so don't coach everyone, coach the reps that truly want to change".
ASLAN’s new offer delivers on the promise that “We are never more fulfilled than when we serve others,” says Scott Cassidy, Vice President of Marketing. “QuadCoaching allows front line managers to better serve their teams. Attending this 3-hour course will save 45-50 days (per year) of wasted time for the average sales manager. Talk about return on (time) investment.”
According to recent research, most sales managers spend less than 20% of their time coaching reps. Co-founder and CEO Tom Stanfill of ASLAN Training says, “We are not talking about manager rep conversations, we are talking about coaching.” Stanfill went on to say, “If we can solve these challenges for our clients, they will elevate their team’s revenue by making a bigger impact on results with the limited time available to coach.”
ASLAN's QuadCoaching™ 3-hour micro-workshop shows frontline leaders how to:
• Save Time - by deciding who to coach
• Increase Rep Desire - by focusing on their goals and motivation
• Maximize The Return on Your Time - by aligning a development strategy based upon each team member's quadrant
The program is available immediately. You can learn much more about the challenges that coaches are having in our new eBook and for more information on the program, please visit our QuadCoaching site.
ABOUT ASLAN
Founded in 1996 by Tom Stanfill and Tab Norris, ASLAN Training and Development is an Atlanta-based top sales training company with nine consecutive years in the Selling Power Top 20. With over 100,000 sales representatives trained in over 33 countries worldwide, ASLAN’s unique approach provides sales coaching and training through assessment, preparation, and transformation that leads to increased sales revenue and optimal sales team performance.
Visit our website for more information, or contact us directly by emailing sales@aslantraining.com or by calling 770-690-9616.
