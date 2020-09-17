ASLAN Training and Development Named to Selling Power Magazine’s 2020 Top 20 ONLINE Sales Training Companies List
ASLAN Training and Development has been named to Selling Power Magazine’s 2020 Top 20 ONLINE Sales Training Companies List
Inclusion on this new list proves that our investments and resources continue to help salespeople and sales leaders in the new economy and is a testament to our Other-Centered® approach to selling”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, September 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today ASLAN Training and Development is pleased to announce it has been included on Selling Power’s Top 20 ONLINE Sales Training Companies 2020 list. The list appears in the September/October 2020 issue of Selling Power magazine, which is published digitally. According to Selling Power publisher and founder Gerhard Gschwandtner, sales training is more important than ever as salespeople adjust to selling during the COVID-19 pandemic.
— Tom Stanfill, Co-Founder and CEO
“There could not be a better time to invest in sales training,” says Gschwandtner. “No matter what market you sell to, your salespeople need the right skills to close big deals while social distancing and working from home. The sales leaders who understand the importance of sales training are already on the upswing. Those who wait to invest in their team won’t be able to catch up.”
Tom Stanfill, Co-founder and CEO of ASLAN responded, “We are elated to be included in such a prestigious list of online sales training companies.” Stanfill went on to say, “Inclusion on this new list proves that our investments and resources continue to help salespeople and sales leaders in the new economy and are a testament to our Other-Centered® approach to selling. We are humbled by the fact that Selling Power recognizes that.”
Scott Cassidy, Vice President of Marketing at ASLAN Training and Development, also commented, “Our Virtual Selling Skills Program and Other-Centered® Online Selling Program have been instrumental for clients during this tumultuous year as they make the transition from face to face selling to all virtual.” Cassidy added, “The truth is that everyone who was in Field Sales in February is Inside Sales today and its important to remember that ASLAN began as an inside sales training company in 1996 and we believe we are uniquely qualified to support those transitioning to selling remotely.
All companies on the list submitted a comprehensive application that included a detailed listing of their offerings for both training and retention, innovative solutions, and their company’s unique contributions to the sales training marketplace.
The main criteria used when comparing applicants and selecting the companies to include on the 2020 list of Top 20 Online Sales Training Companies were:
• Strategies to keep participants engaged, including engagement metrics tracked
• Platform and applications used for delivery of online training
• The scope and breadth of online offerings (e.g., on-demand course offerings, online/virtual instructor-led offerings)
• Methodologies for supporting participant retention
• Strength of client feedback as it relates to customer support, ROI, ease of use, and over
As part of the evaluation process, the Selling Power team surveyed and considered feedback from 230 unique clients of the sales training companies that applied. Among the companies that landed on the list, here’s a brief selection of comments from their clients:
• “Filled with valuable tools to help you achieve your goals”
• “Game-changing for our business!”
• “Great care in detail in the virtual content that allowed for impressive engagement”
• “Outstanding support through-out the learning journey”
• “Significant measurable and long-lasting value to the business”
• “A phenomenal partner to our organization, with world-class sales skill content”
• “Made a world of difference to the results we are seeing in the field”
• All client satisfaction
Selling Power magazine editors say CROs, sales VPs, and sales enablement leaders can leverage this list to find the right sales training partner to help salespeople succeed during social distancing and remote working.
Marc Lamson, President at ASLAN Training and Development believes, “There is no doubt that now is a great time to train salespeople with the skills and knowledge to navigate this new normal.” Lamson continued with some thoughts for sales managers as well: “Not to be forgotten in all of this, ASLAN recently released Catalyst Core, a free, cloud application to make front line sales managers more effective at coaching and improving the results of their sales team with the three Core elements: Diagnose, Develop and Insight.”
