Bidding Set to Close on Randall County Texas Real Estate On-Line Only Auction Announces Assiter Auctioneers
Don’t miss this opportunity to own a property perfect for someone wanting to have a country property with all the amenities of living in town.”CANYON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Assiter Auctioneers (www.assiter.com) announces the closing of bidding on a one owner 3 bedroom 2 bath home on 2.13+/- acres in Amarillo's Southland Acres -- the online auction bidding will begin to close on Saturday, May 8 according to Spanky Assiter, president of the company.
— Spanky Assiter.
“Don’t miss this opportunity to own a property perfect for someone wanting to have a country property with all the amenities of living in town,” said Assiter.
The auction’s date, address and highlights follow:
Online Only Bidding. Bidding begins closing on Saturday, May 8 at 9 pm
3019 SE 114th Ave., Amarillo, Texas 79118
• Celtic Mobile home Model 705, Serial number KBTXSNBA44742 (approx. 67x28) -- One owner, purchased new in 1979, home on 2.13± acres with two shops. Home’s features: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, open large living area, laundry room, and open kitchen.
For information, call Lila Monden, Assiter Auctioneers auction coordinator (806.584.8954) or Assiter Auctioneers (806.335.6562) or visit www.assiter.com.
The online auction is open for online only bidding.
# # #
About Assiter Auctioneers
Assiter Auctioneers specializes in the sale of residential and commercial real estate, classic and collector cars, heavy equipment, trucks, vehicles, farm machinery and other assets including estate sales through live and online auctions. Headquarters in Canyon, TX, our highly experienced marketing staff and internationally award-winning auctioneers know that every auction is unique and conduct skillfully managed, highly professional events while ensuring that our clients receive the results they desire. Are you thinking of selling? For more information about Assiter Auctioneers, visit www.assiter.com or call 806.655.3900.
Lila Monden
Assiter Auctioneers
+1 806.584.8954
email us here