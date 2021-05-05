NAKIVO Releases v10.3 With New Features for Microsoft 365 and VMware Environments
The latest version of NAKIVO Backup & Replication delivers expanded functionality for Microsoft 365, VMware Cloud Director, HPE 3PAR devices and MSPs.SPARKS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NAKIVO has released v10.3 of NAKIVO Backup & Replication. The latest release expands the backup scope for Microsoft 365 and VMware vSphere environments. The new features are designed to meet the ever-evolving needs of NAKIVO’s 18,000+ customer base and the company’s MSP partners.
Backup for Microsoft 365 Contacts and Calendars
Businesses that implement Microsoft 365 to plan out their daily workflows and communication can now successfully recover Exchange Online calendar and contact items with NAKIVO Backup & Replication. In cases of accidental data deletions, ransomware attacks or other types of data loss, Microsoft 365 contacts and calendars can be recovered to the original or a different mailbox. Thus, teams can continue to communicate and collaborate with minimum interruption to work processes.
VMware Cloud Director Backup
Large enterprises and managed service providers (MSPs) use VMware Cloud Director to manage VMs and need a data protection solution to protect business data. Version 10.3 adds backup and recovery functionality for VMware Cloud Director Backup to ensure that Cloud Director objects, such as vApps, individual VMs and vApp metadata are protected and easily recoverable.
Backup from Storage Snapshots
Backups can put a strain on the production environment. In v10.3, NAKIVO Backup & Replication addresses this issue for the organizations that have their VMware VM disks residing on HPE 3PAR storage. Now organizations can back up their systems from storage snapshots to reduce the impact of data protection activities on the production environment.
Direct Connect for MSPs
Managed service providers (MSPs) require an easy secure way to connect to the remote resources of their clients. Now MSPs can use the Direct Connect feature in NAKIVO Backup & Replication to connect to their clients’ environments via a secure single port without establishing a VPN connection.
Feature Availability
The 15-day Free Trial comes with full access to all NAKIVO Backup & Replication features, including Backup for Microsoft 365, VMware Cloud Director Backup, Backup from Storage Snapshots and Direct Connect for MSPs.
“At NAKIVO, we emphasize simplicity and reliability of data protection when developing new features for our customers. Our goal is to enable comprehensive backup strategies and streamline data protection activities,” says Bruce Talley, CEO of NAKIVO Inc.
Supporting Quote:
“With NAKIVO Backup & Replication, we saved 60% of our time spent on monitoring and maintaining the heterogeneous set of different backup applications. We are using the saved time to create more sophisticated backup and recovery strategies and have time to actually test VM recovery on a regular basis. NAKIVO Backup & Replication brought confidence in our backups to a new level,” says Fabian Schmitz, IT Manager at Genius.
ABOUT NAKIVO
NAKIVO is a US-based corporation dedicated to delivering the ultimate backup and site recovery solution. With 21 consecutive quarters of double-digit growth, 5-star online community reviews, 98% customer satisfaction with support, and more than 18,000 paid customers worldwide, NAKIVO provides an unprecedented level of protection for virtual, physical, cloud and SaaS environments. As one of the fastest-growing data protection software vendors in the industry, NAKIVO provides a data protection solution for major companies such as Coca-Cola, Honda, Siemens and SpaceX, in addition to working with over 6,000 channel partners in 140 countries worldwide.
