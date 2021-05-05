CBDepot isolates meet COSMOS standard
Cannabidiol (CBD) and Cannabigerol (CBG) natural isolates, delivered by CBDepot, are now COSMOS APPROVED cosmetic raw materials under the COSMOS-standard.
COSMOS APPROVED certification of both CBD and CBG natural isolates offers to the manufacturers of organic cosmetics the opportunity to include approved cannabinoid ingredients into their formulations.”TEPLICE, CZECH REPUBLIC, May 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- COSMOS-standard applies to cosmetic products and raw materials intended for use in cosmetic products.
— Jan Storch
“COSMOS APPROVED certification of both our Cannabidiol and Cannabigerol natural isolates offers to the manufacturers of organic cosmetics the opportunity to include approved cannabinoid ingredients into their formulations. CosIng database lists CBD with anti-sebum, antioxidant, skin conditioning, and skin protecting functions. Now with the recent listing of CBG in CosIng, with skin conditioning function, give the manufacturers two cannabinoids to chose from or combine in their formulas, “ says Jan Storch, production director of CBDepot.
CosIng catalogue is the database created by the European Commission to provide information on cosmetics substances and ingredients. The catalogue has no legal value. However, it serves as a guideline for the Member States and operators.
CBDepot is a pioneer in the manufacture of high-quality natural and synthesized cannabinoids. With roots dating back to 2014, the company has been a leader in helping to establish legal and quality standards for cannabinoid-specific ingredients that have a fast-growing presence in sectors including foods, cosmetics, medical devices, and magistral formulas.
Michal Tozser
CBDepot s.r.o
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn