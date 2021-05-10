PrintPapa Adds Affordable Button Pins in Their Newest Product Range

Button pins are a great product for affordable and effective local promotion. PrintPapa offers the best button prints for your brand or campaign.

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PrintPapa has recently launched the newest range of button pins that are a very effective tool for affordable and prompt local marketing. This is a visually impressive tool that can be used for brand awareness spreading, brand marketing, product launches, indoor campaigns, token gifts, personal uses, badges for weddings or birthdays, political campaigns and so on. Available in three popular shapes – round, square and diamond- these button pins will surely impress your customer base.

We got to talk to Paul Nag, one of the co-founders of PrintPapa and the Nag brothers duo about this new product line. While talking about button pins, he said, “We are now focusing more and more on local micro marketing. And button pins are an effective medium that can work like wonder in this matter. Button pins create a unified look for the staff or can be a great way to make your brand logo recognizable. Also, this can be a great token gift or free goodie.”

Why PrintPapa for Button-Pins?

Being in the market of the printing industry for years, PrintPapa has caught the pulse of small and medium-sized businesses perfectly. They understand the requirements of the market and offer the right type of products for the clients. Their recent range of button pins includes the followings:

• Round button pins come in two different sizes including 1.25” and 2.25”. These metal button pins come with a full-color print. You can send your artwork as a PDF.

• Square button pins are also effective and come in the size of 2”. These button pins are made on metal and PrintPapa offers full-color print along with fast turnaround.

• Diamond button pins are a quirkier and attractive option for any marketing endeavor. These metal pins come in 2” sizes and with a fast turnaround.

If you are offering in bulk and want to see the proofing, you can get a free mock-up on email, Print As Is, hardcopy for pickup, and UPS delivery.

So, what are you waiting for? Boost your local marketing with attractive custom printed button pins from PrintPapa. For more information, visit https://www.printpapa.com/eshop/pc/Button-Pins-c1278.htm

About PrintPapa

PrintPapa is a California-based online printing company offering high-quality affordable custom printing for small and medium-sized businesses. They have launched their newest range of products including advertising flags, wall art and button pins. For more information, visit www.printpapa.com.

END

###