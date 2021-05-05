U.S. Pet Grooming Services Market Size to Reach Revenues of over USD 6 Billion by 2026 – Arizton

The U.S. pet grooming services market size to reach USD 6 billion in 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this U.S. pet grooming services market report.

The U.S. pet grooming services market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 5% during the period 2020−2026.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

1. According to American Pet Products Associations, nearly 67% of the US household own dogs, cats, or other pets such as rabbits, ferrets, guinea pigs, and birds. The owners consider pets as a part of their family and offer premium care.

2. Cat and dog owners in the US spend approximately USD 700 – USD 1200 a year on their pets. The premium care offered includes food, veterinary care, grooming services, and other pet grooming supplies.

3. Around 42% of the pet care service market share comprises of pet grooming services.

4. According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, around 103,996 pet grooming businesses that are presently operating in the US have an average growth rate of over 8%.

5. The pet owners on an average spend USD 73 and USD 43 on dog and cat grooming services annually

6. Despite the impact of COVID-19 pandemic, the pet industry in the US expanded its revenue from USD 95 billion in 2019 to about USD 99 billion in 2020.

7. The pet grooming service market is expected to grow 1.4 times during the forecast period posing an absolute growth of around 38%.

8. The dog segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 5% and generate around USD 3 billion in revenue during the forecast period.

Key Offerings:

• Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2026

• Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

• Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by type, services, operation, and geography

• Competitive Landscape – 4 key vendors and 31 other vendors

U.S. Pet Grooming Services Market – Segmentation

• The US cat grooming services market is likely to grow at a CAGR of over 5% during 2020–2026. With over 62% pet ownership in the US, over 42 million households own cats. Cats are treated as part of the family, and owners are keen to spend on premium amenities such as grooming and training services.

• The bath & dry segment expects to generate a relatively higher revenue than other segments as most grooming amenities require products such as shampoos and conditioners. The segment is growing at a CAGR of approx. 6%, which is expected to grow further during the forecast period.

• Salon pet grooming services are the primary revenue generators and are expected to dominate during the forecast period. Salon services are affordable and can provide services to a large number of pets per day. These services can take a longer duration than mobile services and are widely available across the US.

U.S. Pet Grooming Services Market by Type

• Dog

• Cat

• Others

U.S. Pet Grooming Services Market by Services

• Bath & Dry

• Hair & Skin

• Nail & Paws

• Eye, Ear, & Teeth

• Others

U.S. Pet Grooming Services Market by Operation

• Salon

• Mobile

U.S. Pet Grooming Services Market – Dynamics

The US pet grooming services market is a growing industry. Pet groomers must constantly adopt the latest technologies to offer exceptional customer services. Incorporating the latest technologies can enable pet groomers to offer stand-out pet care services. Thus, constant technological innovations are driving the growth of the market by accelerating the demand for pet grooming services with better technical features and efficiency. Key players in the US pet grooming services market have also been constantly adopting new technology solutions to keep pace with the changing regulations and consumer demands, which will drive the market growth during the forecast period. Factors such as digitalization, adoption of e-commerce platforms for booking premium grooming services, and transactional ease associated with online pet services are crucial growth drivers for the pet grooming software market. Pet grooming software solutions automate the routine operations of pet grooming salons, which enables them to spend more time on customer service.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

• Increasing focus on Non-Toxic and Eco-Friendly Products

• Increasing Business Opportunity

• Rise in Pet Humanization

• Increase in Mobile Pet Services



U.S. Pet Grooming Services Market – Geography

Around 39.3% of the total US population lives in the southern region. The demand for pet grooming services in this region is relatively higher than in other US regions. The increasing rate of pet adoption in the region could drive the pet grooming services market. Also. most owners consider pets as family members and provide premium care, including health care, organic food, and grooming services. One of the key players offering pet grooming services in this region is PetSmart. The player has 1650 pet stores across the US and offers more than 200 in-store PetSmart PetsHotel dog and cat boarding facilities. It also provides a wide range of competitively priced pet foods and products and services that include dog training, pet grooming, pet boarding, PetSmart Doggie Day Camp, and pet adoption. PetSmart, PetSmart Charities, and PetSmart Charities of Canada work with approximately 4,000 animal welfare organizations to bring adoptable pets into stores. This initiative has facilitated more than 9 million adoptions through in-store adoption programs and other events.

U.S. Pet Grooming Services Market by Geography

• South

• West

• Northeast

• Midwest

Major Vendors

• Aussie Pet Mobile

• The Pooch Mobile

• PetSmart

• Petco

Other Prominent Vendors

• Kriser’s

• Camp Bow Wow

• Pet Palace

• Preppie Pooch

• Canine Studio

• Chama’s

• Oscar’s Pet Resort

• Canine House of Style

• A Very Important Pet

• Bow Wow Meow

• Pet Maven

• The Zuri Pet Spa & Resort

• Dog Gone Hairy

• Topknots Pet Grooming

• Chichie’s Grooming Spa

• Fur Frenzy Pet Spa

• Animal Boarding and Grooming

• For Pet’s Sake

• Red Rover

• SpaGo Dog

• Tubbs Dog Wash

• Puparazzi

• Canine Country

• Prestige Pet Salon

• Paws & Effect

• The Purple Pooch

• Don’t Look Ruff

• Fast ‘N’ Furriest

• Dog-a-holick

• Dirty Dogs & Meow

• The Doggy Den

