Jenesse Center to Host Free Virtual IMPACT LA on May 7th, June 4th and August 13th for Immigration Legal Issues
Participants may register for free by calling Jenesse Center at 323-614-4578. Spanish-speaking participants may call 323-299-9496, ext 157 to register.
We are deeply grateful for our IMPACT LA partners. We believe in quality of life; this partnership profoundly enhances the lives and sustainability of the families we serve and the community at large”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, May 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jenesse Center will host IMPACT LA, a free, virtual legal clinic on Friday, May 7, 2021, to assist Los Angeles residents with immigration legal issues as part of the organization's preventative domestic violence intervention services. The clinic will be accessible virtually to all participants who register in advance. Guests will receive personalized counsel on their specific immigration legal issues from licensed experts. Other immigration IMPACT LA legal clinics are also scheduled for June 4, 2021 and August 13, 2021. Interested participants may register for free by calling Jenesse Center at 323-614-4578. Spanish-speaking participants may call 323-299-9496, ext 157 to register.
— Karen Earl, Jenesse Center CEO
IMPACT LA, a partnership led by O'Melveny & Myers LLP, Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP, and OneJustice, in collaboration with Los Angeles area legal services organizations and law firms, the Association of Pro Bono Counsel's ("APBCo's") IMPACT Project ("Involving More Pro Bono Attorneys in Our Communities Together") formally launched in Los Angeles on January 10, 2014. This year marks the 7th successful year of the partnership bringing free legal services to families in underserved communities.
Through IMPACT LA, and in partnership with the Jenesse Center, pro bono attorneys provide free "wrap around" legal services to survivors of domestic violence in South Los Angeles. IMPACT LA will focus on increasing access to free legal services for survivors of domestic violence by addressing a number of the problems that contribute to the vulnerability of these women and children, including housing, immigration, and public benefits.
Clinics have been, and will continue to be, held in the Los Angeles area for survivors to meet with pro bono attorneys working under the supervision of experienced legal services attorneys and discuss their legal needs and questions in an environment acutely attuned to the unique circumstances of survivors of domestic violence.
Karen Earl, Jenesse Center CEO said, "We are excited and deeply grateful for partners like IMPACT LA. Jenesse works very hard to focus on the whole person and serve the full circle needs of families and the community. We believe in quality of life and this partnership profoundly enhances the lives and sustainability of the families we serve and the community at large."
The IMPACT LA Project is a direct response to a meeting held in Washington, DC in 2012 among then, Vice President Joe Biden, APBCo board members, and senior management of the board members' firms. The meeting focused on issues of access to justice and the role of pro bono attorneys in the delivery of legal services to the poor, including innovative collaborations between law firms and legal services organizations. As a result of this conversation, APBCo initiated the IMPACT Project, a long-term project to develop new collaborations across the country to expand pro bono resources and inspire new pro bono projects.
APBCo-member firms in urban centers are undertaking a challenge to increase access to free legal services by mobilizing pro bono volunteers to meet the unmet legal needs of the communities in which they live and work. The projects seek to highlight and increase the role of pro bono attorneys in providing legal services to these underserved populations. By forging new partnerships, these projects will expand the network of pro bono resources and provide additional legal services to confront the growing justice gap.
The link to the virtual legal session will be provided upon registration. To register for the upcoming IMPACT LA, call 323-614-4578 (English speaking guests) or 323-299-9496, ext 222 or ext 157 (Spanish speaking guests).
About Jenesse Center, Inc.
Jenesse Center, Inc. is the oldest domestic violence intervention and prevention organization in South Los Angeles. Established in 1980, Jenesse Center is a nationally recognized non-profit organization dedicated to the prevention and intervention of domestic violence. Jenesse's mission is to provide victims and their children with a comprehensive, centralized base of support that is culturally responsive, and ensures their transition from immediate crisis to stability and self-sufficiency. Jenesse seeks to prevent and end the cycle of domestic violence through education, public awareness and outreach initiatives, public policy and advocacy strategies, and innovative collaborations with key partners. For more information, visit www.jenesse.org.
