Hear keynote briefings on 'Evaluating the US Army Armored Vehicles Active Protection Systems Portfolio'

Future Armored Vehicle: Protection Systems USA 2021

SMi Reports: Join vital discussions and hear in-depth briefings from military and industry leaders testing, developing, and applying the cutting-edge technology

LONDON, LONDON BRIDGE , UNITED KINGDOM, May 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Future Armored Vehicle: Protection Systems USA will once again provide a comprehensive update on the recent advancements achieved in the realm of enhanced vehicle survivability through the integration of vehicle protection systems.

With focus on the collaboration between military, research, and industry, Future Armoured Vehicles: Protection Systems USA invites not only key program managers, capability directors and operational commanders from national armed forces, but also ensures the participation of senior engineers, chief scientists and platform managers from leading solution providers.

The very latest technology innovators and solution providers will be present to share their ground-breaking equipment with a captive audience all looking to advance their armoured vehicle survivability programs and operational effectiveness

The brochure with the full agenda and speaker line up for the main conference is available to download: http://www.fav-aps.com/einpr4

Keynote briefing from the US Army:

Supporting Army Modernization through the Development, Demonstration and Integration of the Kinetic Energy Active Protection System Program
Mr William Norton, Survivability and Protection Chief Engineer, CCDC Ground Vehicle Systems Center, US Army

Mr Troy Tava, Division Chief Active Protection Systems Research Development & Engineering, CCDC Ground Vehicle Systems Center, US Army

Evaluating the US Army Armored Vehicles Active Protection Systems Portfolio
Lieutenant Colonel Daniel Ramos, PM, Vehicle Protection Systems, Stryker Brigade Combat Team, US Army

The Current Requirements and the Future Modernisation Implications for the Survivability Profile of the Abrams Main Battle Tank
Mr David W. Marck, Project Director Main Battle Tanks Systems MBTS, PEO GCS, US Army

Register at http://www.fav-aps.com/einpr4
Attendance is FREE for military and government personnel, $499 for International and just $999 for commercial organisations.

