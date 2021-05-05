Hear keynote briefings on 'Evaluating the US Army Armored Vehicles Active Protection Systems Portfolio'
SMi Reports: Join vital discussions and hear in-depth briefings from military and industry leaders testing, developing, and applying the cutting-edge technologyLONDON, LONDON BRIDGE , UNITED KINGDOM, May 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Future Armored Vehicle: Protection Systems USA will once again provide a comprehensive update on the recent advancements achieved in the realm of enhanced vehicle survivability through the integration of vehicle protection systems.
With focus on the collaboration between military, research, and industry, Future Armoured Vehicles: Protection Systems USA invites not only key program managers, capability directors and operational commanders from national armed forces, but also ensures the participation of senior engineers, chief scientists and platform managers from leading solution providers.
The very latest technology innovators and solution providers will be present to share their ground-breaking equipment with a captive audience all looking to advance their armoured vehicle survivability programs and operational effectiveness
The brochure with the full agenda and speaker line up for the main conference is available to download: http://www.fav-aps.com/einpr4
Keynote briefing from the US Army:
Supporting Army Modernization through the Development, Demonstration and Integration of the Kinetic Energy Active Protection System Program
Mr William Norton, Survivability and Protection Chief Engineer, CCDC Ground Vehicle Systems Center, US Army
Mr Troy Tava, Division Chief Active Protection Systems Research Development & Engineering, CCDC Ground Vehicle Systems Center, US Army
Evaluating the US Army Armored Vehicles Active Protection Systems Portfolio
Lieutenant Colonel Daniel Ramos, PM, Vehicle Protection Systems, Stryker Brigade Combat Team, US Army
The Current Requirements and the Future Modernisation Implications for the Survivability Profile of the Abrams Main Battle Tank
Mr David W. Marck, Project Director Main Battle Tanks Systems MBTS, PEO GCS, US Army
Register at http://www.fav-aps.com/einpr4
Attendance is FREE for military and government personnel, $499 for International and just $999 for commercial organisations.
Proudly Sponsored by Leonardo DRS
For all media inquiries contact Jinna Sidhu on Tel: +44 (0)20 7827 6088 or Email: hsidhu@smi-online.co.uk
--END—
About SMi Group:
Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk.
Jinna Sidhu
SMi Group
02078276088
email us here