Lingerie Fighting Championships to Perform Three Shows at the Legendary Sturgis Buffalo Chip’s 40th Anniversary

"We're expecting this to be the most attended rally ever and we're so happy to have Lingerie Fighting Championships back for our 40th anniversary."LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, May 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Las Vegas, NV – May 5, 2021 - Lingerie Fighting Championships, Inc. ("LFC") (OTC Pink:BOTY) announced today they have been booked to perform three events at the Sturgis Buffalo Chip during the closing weekend of the 2021 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in Sturgis, SD.
“We are extremely excited to be returning to the Chip for a second straight year,” CEO Shaun Donnelly says. “We had so much fun last year but only had one complaint – one show just wasn’t enough! So, this year we’re doing three.”
The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally is the largest motorcycle rally in the world. This year’s event will be the 81st annual, which also makes it one of the longest running in the country.
“We’re expecting this to be the most attended rally ever,” says Buffalo Chip President Rod Woodruff. “We’re so happy to have Lingerie Fighting Championships back for our 40th anniversary.”
The Lingerie Fighting Championships join an outstanding lineup of entertainment that includes Kid Rock, ZZ Top, Shinedown, P.O.D. and many others.
This year’s rally is expected to be especially impactful as the country emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic eager for a party.
“Even with the pandemic and the precautions we had to take last year, our fighters had an amazing time,” Donnelly says. “Making their entrances on the back of custom bikes was just too cool not to want to do it again.”
The events, LFC32, LFC33 and LFC34 will take place Thursday, Aug. 12, Friday, Aug. 13 and Saturday, Aug. 14 at 6 p.m. each night in the venue’s amphitheater prior to the headlining main stage concerts. Anyone wishing to watch the events may do so for free with a Buffalo Chip campground admission pass.
For campground admission passes to see the LFC show live at the Sturgis Buffalo Chip visit: https://www.rallytickets.com/sturgis
To register for the Sturgis Rally for free visit: https://sturgis.com/registration
About Lingerie Fighting Championships Inc.
Lingerie Fighting Championships Inc. is a sports entertainment company focused on producing unique mixed events for live audiences and television viewers featuring attractive female fighters.
For more information please visit www.lingeriefc.com.
About The Sturgis Buffalo Chip
The Sturgis Buffalo Chip® is the award-winning leader in music and motorcycle lifestyle experiences. Hailed as The Largest Music Festival in Motorcycling® and The Best Party Anywhere®, it has been the epicenter of the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally since its establishment in 1981. Every August, the Buffalo Chip brings together the world’s largest gathering of music and motorcycle fans, with visitors from all 50 states and over 20 countries. As the first and leading entertainment destination for the motorcycle enthusiast, it remains one of the world’s most televised and longest-running independent music festivals. Located three miles east of Sturgis, SD on 600 creek-fed acres, the Sturgis Buffalo Chip offers nine nights of world-class concerts, multiple entertainment stages, races, motorcycle shows, a swimming hole, bars, food, showers, cabins, RVs, camping and more. The Chip's entertainment is free with camping. The Chip is dedicated to advancing the Sturgis Rally by being home to the Sturgis Rally Information Center and the official sponsor of the Sturgis.com Official Sturgis Rally Registration Program. More details are available at BuffaloChip.com.
