Highlighting Life Lessons through Rap, R&B and Reggae Fusions: Emerging Artist HEIDIBE Unveils New Single “ROCK IN ME”
Encapsulating her life’s challenging journey through the burning power of Rap and Reggae, rising artist HEIDIBE is using her unique musical talents to stressMANHATTAN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A rising sensation in the dynamic and riveting world of Hip Hop, R&B and Reggae music, budding artist HEIDIBE is crafting a unique identity for herself. With her enriching and soulful musical compositions, which are rooted in her Reggae talent, HEIDIBE is all set to become a sensation in the genre.
Having released on April 16th, 2021, the budding singer’s new single aptly titled “ROCK IN ME” highlights all the talents and skills she has vested within her. An empowering and electric fusion of strong and sensory lyricism and hip R&B beats, “ROCK IN ME” is bound to become a favorite for fans of Rap music. Imbued with strong Reggae undertones, the single is a sensual and stunning narration of the power and abilities within us, and a stirring tale of attraction. A unique mix of different genres, the new single showcases HEIDIBE’s talents in being a multi-genre artist, who can spin together soulful stories and hip and enthralling beats and soundtracks.
Written during a time of great trials and tribulations, when HEIDIBE faced homelessness during 2018-2021, the single is a burning and electric tale which is underscored by her own personal anecdotes. During her difficult time, HEIDIBE found music to be her calling, using it as a powerful vehicle to voice her own stories and exhibit her enriching talents in Rap and R&B.
Crafting hip singles such as “I put in”, “ROCK IN ME” and “Laughing at You”, HEIDIBE touches on crucial themes and challenges of life, such as traumas, triggers and domestic violence, while inspiring listeners to take control of their lives.
Check out HEIDIBE’s new single and learn more about her on the links below and/or reach out via the contact information for interviews, collaborations, or promotional access.
####
About
Up-and-coming singer and songwriter Heidi Boyd, better known by her artistic name HEIDIBE, is an American rapper, singer, songwriter, and producer. An eclectic CEO of DOOi Entertainment, the rising singer has been an active force in the world of Hip Hop and R&B, since 2014.
Born on March 15, 1992, in Brooklyn, New York, the budding artist had to face numerous challenges and obstacles in life. From homelessness to domestic violence, HEIDIBE has valiantly fought through every trial life threw her way.
Using music as a channel to demonstrate her artistic brilliance and give voice to her stories, HEIDIBE has continued to enthral audiences, performing at events such as the NYS Senator James Sander Jr. 3rd Annual Caribbean Carnival at the Rockaway, and at the Eves Lounge Hookah Bar and Grill.
Links:
Instagram https://instagram.com/heidibeisnice?igshid=14mo4rmc6cn9j
YouTube https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaagH-v9GzVLmZrqakPUPVw
Spotify https://open.spotify.com/album/2vljxkxrIZ1ciwmPEbKIVP?highlight=spotify:track:6CxpH9koddZQxwyqf4DUQa
Website http://heidibedooientmusic.nyc
HEIDIBE
DOOi Entertainment
+1 800-983-1362
heidibeisnice@gmail.com