Dancing with the Gaming Stars: Professional Dancer Alan Bersten from “Dancing with The Stars” visited The Gamer Hour

The Gamer Hour, (https://www.thegamerhour.com/ ), featured Alan Bersten, a professional dancer for “Dancing with the Stars,” last night. Esportz Network’s unique and captivating talk show, the Gamer Hour, airing on Tuesdays at 6 p.m. PT., features interviews with celebrities from traditional sports, musicians, comedians, and movie stars that enjoy gaming. Show highlights include Bersten exploring his gaming skills in “Fall Guys,” and discussing how he became an avid gamer and streamer during the pandemic.

IRVINE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alan Bersten has all the right moves whether as a professional dancer performing on the popular TV show, “Dancing with the Stars,” or exploring the virtual worlds of his favorite games, “Valorant” and “Call of Duty.”Think of Bersten as the dancing gamer, who avidly streams almost daily on his Twitch channel, playing his favorite shooter games. It is an opportunity for Bersten to show his DWTS fans a different side to his personality through sharing his gaming passions.Bersten visited The Gamer Hour , ( https://www.thegamerhour.com ), last night for an intriguing interview and gaming action with executive producer Travis Cochran.Some of the topics covered in Cochran’s interview with Bersten include:• does he believe dancers are born or can dancing be taught,• how it is to dance with the celebrities on DWTS,• what goes into his training regimen as a dancer and how dancing is more physical than most people realize,• how he dreamed of dancing on DWTS as a 10-year-old,• how celebrities and especially athletes love dancing on DWTS and are competitive with each other,• why he thinks DWTS has remained a popular show through the years,• his exhilaration dancing in front of millions of people on live TV,• what he thinks are his best and worst dancing performances on TV,• what celebrity he would choose for a future DWTS episode,• how did he keep up his dancing training during the pandemic,• how it was to dance without a live audience on DWTS last season,• how the pressure of dancing on DWTS has rattled a number of top athletes including Super Bowl champions,• does he prefer dancing or choreography,• how he and his fellow dancers would play Xbox during dance tours,• how he became a dedicated gamer and streamer during quarantine in the past year and has grown to love the competitive nature of “Call of Duty:Warzone”,• if he was an ace playing the arcade game “Dance Dance Revolution” growing up,• and how he would create a video game built around DWTS.In an exciting gameplay show finale, Bersten and Cochran team up in “Fall Guys.”Don’t miss all the humorous and gaming fun. Bersten and Cochran also weigh in with informative game reviews.In honor of his appearance, Bersten closed out the show giving Cochran salsa dancing lessons.You can watch the entire show, which aired on May 4, here: https://youtu.be/H2OBkNLYAaw ). This marks the 25th episode of the Gamer Hour.Bersten, a 26-year-old professional dancer on DWTS for six seasons, most recently, partnered in season 29 with Disney sensation Skai Jackson, reaching the semi-finals of the competition.In November 2019, Bersten experienced the high point of his dancing career so far when he won season 28 of DWTS, capturing the coveted mirror ball trophy. The Minnesota-native spent four seasons as a member of the DWTS Troup and earned his full-time spot as one of the male pros for season 25, partnering with Broadway actress and singer Debbie Gibson.Another one of his proud professional moments came from being the mentor and choreographer for the first-ever DWTS Juniors. Under his guidance, skater and surf prodigy Sky Brown along with junior pro JT Church won the season.Born and raised in Minnesota to Russian Jewish immigrant parents, Bersten’s diverse dance acumen led him to win youth championship and under 21 national titles. At 18, Bersten was a finalist on season 10 of the Fox TV hit, “So You Think You Can Dance,” finishing in the top 6 of male dancers. Later, he was part of the North American SYTYCD tour and joined Burn the Floor for their world tour. After traveling the globe, he received a recurring role on season six of “GLEE,” as part of the show choir, Vocal Adrenaline.You can follow Bersten on IG: @AlanBersten, Twitter: @Dance10Alan, Facebook: Facebook.com/AlanBersten, Twitch: Twitch.tv/AlanBersten, and TikTo: TikTok @Alan.Bersten“As a first of its kind, The Gamer Hour celebrates the convergence of traditional sports, music, comedy, and acting with esports and gaming. If you enjoy hearing about celebrities that have grown up with gaming, and who lead interesting busy lives, The Gamer Hour is a must-see and share show,” said Mark Thimmig, chairman, CEO of Esportz Network The Gamer Hour, which is filmed at the iconic New York City Times Square Reuters studio and produced by Reuters Broadcast Solutions and Esportz Network, is available globally on Fite.TV, ( https://www.fite.tv/vl/p/esportz-network/ ), and more than 50 media distribution platforms.The Gamer Hour, airing on Tuesdays at 6 p.m. PST, features interviews with celebrities from traditional sports, musicians, comedians, and movie stars that enjoy gaming. This show was designed to meet the ever-increasing demand for high-quality, fun, and compelling video-on-demand esports and gaming programming.Fans can view the show and follow upcoming guests and showtimes on The Gamer Hour website and through social media including its popular Tik Tok page, ( https://www.tiktok.com/@gamerhourshow ).Those interested in becoming a show sponsor for The Gamer Hour, appearing as a show guest, or investing please reach out to Esportz Network at info@esportznetwork.com.ABOUT Esportz Entertainment Corp.Esportz Entertainment Corp. is located at the epicenter of esports, surrounded by hundreds of the greatest names in game development, arenas, tournament play, and those who drive the global esports industry. Esportz Entertainment Corp. through its Esportz Network, ( https://www.esportznetwork.com ), one of the largest global esports news organizations with over 90 reporters, photographers, videographers around the world, and a Reuters global partner for esports, is covering esports leagues, teams, athletes, along with the people and the companies behind the sport in a manner that matches the excitement and rapid global growth of esports. Esportz Network is developing additional high-quality programming directed to the broader esports /gaming audience and communities.

