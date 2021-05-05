Historic Property in Downtown Louisa, VA set for Auction by Nicholls Auction Marketing Group
Having been owned by this fine family for several decades, the owners have entrusted us to market and sell these 2 historic downtown Louisa, VA properties.”FREDERICKSBURG, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., (www.nichollsauction.com) announces the auction of historic “The Court Square House” and “The Garnett Law Office and “Judge Edward Lane’s one room law office” in downtown Louisa, VA, on Friday, May 21 at 11 am according to John Nicholls, president of the company.
“Having been owned by this fine family for several decades, the owners have entrusted us to market and sell these 2 historic downtown Louisa, VA properties. You will have the opportunity to purchase these well-built structures individually or together if you wish,” said Nicholls. “The great flexibility in zoning makes these properties extremely attractive, and the location is icing on the cake! Take advantage of this rare opportunity to Bid Your Price & Buy a Piece of History!!”
Friday, May 21 at 11 am -- 107 Elm Ave., Louisa, VA 23093
8 Room/2 BA Home/Office Building (Cir.1859) on .277± Acres
• "The Court Square House" -- 8 room/2 BA home/office building (circa 1859) on .277 +/- acres -- Public utilities -- Individual electric meters for both levels -- Featured on the Town of Louisa Walking Tour sponsored by the Louisa County Historical Society -- Ideal for home, office or investment!!
Friday, May 21 at 11 am -- 109 Elm Ave., Louisa, VA 23093
9 Room/2 Half Bath Home/Office Building (Circa 1905) on .50± Acres
• "The Garnett Law Office" & "Judge Edward Lane's one room law office" -- 9 room/2 half bathroom home/office building (circa 1905) & 1 room office/studio (circa 1859) on .50 +/- acres -- Public utilities -- Paved parking area -- Featured on the Town of Louisa Walking Tour sponsored by the Louisa County Historical Society -- Ideal for home, office or investment!!
"The Court Square House" -- Located behind the Court House, at 107 Elm Avenue and Courthouse Square, and built 1859 this building was the home of Cynthia and Susanna Jones. Originally it was a two-story four room home heated by four fireplaces. In 1976, this home was purchased and renovated by Jeff & Cochran Garnett, and it served as both their home and Mr. Garnett's law office. This interesting, historic and versatile home has, during the period 1976 through the present, served as a home, law office, real estate office, bed & breakfast, downstairs apartment, second floor title agency, and a rental home.
"The Garnett Law Office" & "Judge Edward Lane's one room law office" -- Located behind the Court House, at 109 Elm Avenue, and built in 1905 Dr. Frank L Woolfolk as his home. In 1981, Jeff and Cochran Garnett purchased this property from Dr. Woolfolk's descendants and remodeled it for use as a law office where it served that purpose from 1981 until 2020. Judge Lane's Office: The one room brick structure was built in 1859 by Edward H. Lane, a local lawyer, and it served for many years as his law office during and after the Civil War. In 1870, Judge Lane became Louisa County's first Circuit Court judge, and a portrait of him hangs in its Courtroom.
The real estate auction is open to the public. Brokers are reminded that pre-registration is required for compensation.
For more information, call Bill Billingsley at 540/894-7162 or visit www.nichollsauction.com.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., with over 50 years of auction superiority and over 200 years of combined experience, has been synonymous with excellence and successfully marketing and selling thousands of properties.
