MIAMI EDTECH HOSTS FIRST EVER VIRTUAL SUMMIT: LEVELING THE PLAYING FIELD IN EDUCATION
Join on May 15th, 2021 to Explore the Current and Future States of Equality in Education
The idea behind this gathering is to explore ways to collectively impact our biggest challenges in education by hearing from folks on the front lines and learning from each other.”MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, May 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Saturday, May 15th from Noon to 3:00 PM EDT, Miami EdTech will host a series of fireside chats and workshops to explore opportunities for students, teachers, and ALL stakeholders in education to learn about current initiatives and future opportunities to ensure a Level Playing Field in Education. Keynote Speaker Ricky Williams spent 11 seasons in the NFL after winning the Heisman Trophy as a student at the University of Texas. As CEO of a tech company, Ricky will share his entrepreneurial journey and experience transitioning from the football field into the world of computing and entrepreneurship.
— Carlos Vasquez, Founder, President and CEO of Miami EdTech
2021 marks the 67th anniversary of the Brown v. Board of Education ruling which promised integrated and equitable schools. The decision on May 17th, 1954 fueled a wave of efforts and actions leading to civil rights legislation in the late 1950s and 1960s. But many argue that the ruling was unsuccessful in its purported mission—to undo the school segregation that persists as a central feature of American public education today. Without a strategic plan to execute on, the initial school integration gains following the ruling stalled, and we continue to see a racially and socioeconomically isolated society than at any time since.
Today, the debate continues over how to combat racial inequalities in the nation’s school system, largely based on residential patterns and differences in resources between schools in wealthier and economically disadvantaged districts across the country. Racial achievement gaps remain huge. Expensive but necessary resources include high-quality early childhood programs, from birth to school entry; high-quality after-school and summer programs; full-service school health clinics; more skilled teachers; and smaller classes.
Speakers include: Carlos Vazquez, Justin Pinn, David Frederick, Dr. Kilan Bishop, Erika Burt, Emmanuel Miot, Steven Rodriguez, Evan Leaphart, Nitiya Walker, Chloe Medina, Gabriela Martinez, Dabensky Larose, Jorge Valenzuela, Evelina Galang, Ricky Williams.
About Miami EdTech:
Miami EdTech® is an education technology non-profit on a mission to support educators as they prepare students for twenty-first century jobs. Through engaging and effective professional development, Miami EdTech aims to disrupt the world of teacher training by creating learning experiences that support educators working to increase Black and Brown representation in STEM. Through virtual and in-person training, teachers engage in authentic and experiential learning that helps them engage students in ways that simulate expectations of the modern workforce. Miami EdTech's proprietary computer science curriculum has been used to train thousands of teachers. Through professional development, curriculum creation, and EdTech entrepreneurship programming, Miami EdTech is redefining education and reimagining the way we prepare students for life after formal learning.
