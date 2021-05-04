Work to Begin on Route 26 to Repair Jacksons Corner Slide in Huntingdon County

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today announced that on Monday, May 10, work will begin on Route 26 to stabilize the Jacksons Corner slide area in Miller Township, Huntingdon County.

On Monday, the contractor will start with drainage work and excavation of the existing material and replacing it with rock. This work will take place under daylight flagging operations and motorists should expect some delays.

The curve area at southern end of the project will then be widened to provide improved sight distance. This work requires a detour, which is scheduled to be placed on June 14 and will be in place through the completion of the project. The 42-mile detour route will follow: Route 26 south, Route 22 west, Route 305 in Alexandria, Route 26 south, and Route 22. The detour for Belleville on the southern end of the project follows Route 1019 (East Branch Road) to Route 305.

Motorists are advised to use caution driving through the area, be alert for workers and obey all posted work zone guidance.

The work is part of a $1.8 million improvement project that covers slide repair work on a half-mile stretch of Route 26 (Jacksons Corner). Work also includes guiderail upgrades and replacement of roadway signs. All work is expected to be completed by mid-August and is weather dependent.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the job-site, and relevant training.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Information about infrastructure in District 9, including completed work and significant project, is available at www.penndot.gov/D9Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction project at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow local PennDOT information on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAAltoona and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PennsylvaniaDepatmentofTranspotation and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot/.

Media contact: Monica R. Jones, 814-696-7105

