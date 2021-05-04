Emergency Road Closure Route 2017 (Maple Summit Road) - Stewart Township, Fayette County

​

Uniontown, PA – PennDOT District 12 would like to inform motorists of the emergency closure of Route 2017 (Maple Summit Road) located in Stewart Township, Fayette County. The closure will be located between Route 381 and Schroyer Road. The closure will begin on Wednesday, May 5 and will remain closed for two to three weeks.

The closure will be in place to allow crews to make repairs to a collapsed 48” culvert pipe. A marked detour will be in place using Route 2017 (Maple Summit Rd/Steyer Rd/Clay Run Rd), Route 653 and Route 381.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

Media contact: Jay Ofsanik, 724-439-7135

