I-579 Veterans Bridge Inspection this Week in Pittsburgh

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing inspection activities on the I-579 Veterans Bridge in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, will occur Wednesday through Friday, May 5-7 weather permitting.

Single-lane restrictions will occur in both directions of the I-579 Veterans Bridge over the Allegheny River from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. Restrictions will not occur in both directions simultaneously.

Crews from the Markosky Engineering Group will conduct the inspection.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

