Route 108 Croton Avenue Drilling Begins Wednesday in New Castle

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing lane restrictions on Route 108 (North and South Croton Avenue) in the City of New Castle, Lawrence County, will begin Wednesday, May 5 weather permitting.

Single-lane restrictions will occur weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Wednesday, May 12 on Route 108 between Mill Street and North Walnut Street as crews from JMT, Inc. and All Ways Safe conduct drilling operations.

Motorists are advised to use caution, allow extra time, and expect changing traffic patterns when traveling through the area.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #

