Route 837 Kennywood Boulevard Traffic Signal Adjustments Wednesday in West Mifflin

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing lane restrictions on Route 837 (Kennywood Boulevard) in West Mifflin Borough, Allegheny County, will begin Wednesday, May 5 weather permitting.

Single-lane restrictions will occur in both directions of Route 837 between Hoffman Boulevard and Glencairn Street from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday to allow crews to conduct temporary traffic signal adjustment work at Kennywood Gate B. Once the work is completed, Route 837 will continue to be reduced to a single lane in each direction, tying into the long-term traffic pattern currently in place.

This work is part of the $5.97 million bridge preservation project which includes approach slab reconstruction, curb and sidewalk improvements, drainage upgrades, guide rail resets, and pavement marking installation. Mosites Construction is the prime contractor.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

