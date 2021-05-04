For Immediate Release: May 4, 2021

Senator Elaine Gannon’s Bill to Help Victims of Domestic Violence Heads to the Governor

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Elaine Gannon, R-De Soto, announces her legislation to assist victims of domestic violence, Senate Bill 71, has cleared both chambers and was Truly Agreed and Finally Passed on May 3. The bill includes pets in protection orders and expands the definition of what constitutes stalking. The measure also extends the validity of these orders for up to ten years in high risk situations. Additionally, SB 71 requires the orders to be entered into Missouri’s Uniform Law Enforcement System and the National Crime Information Center within 24 hours.

“Victims of domestic violence should not have to live in constant fear of their abuser’s retaliation, their beloved pet being harmed or having to re-appear in court multiple times to renew the same order of protection,” said Gannon. “I hope this new law will empower victims to seek protection and enable families to recover from the trauma of domestic abuse.”

If signed by the governor, this new law will go into effect on Aug. 28, 2021.

For more information about Sen. Gannon and her legislation, please visit her official Missouri Senate website at senate.mo.gov/Gannon.

