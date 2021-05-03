Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
California Supreme Court pulls back woman's death sentence because of judge's behavior

The state Supreme Court upheld a Los Angeles County woman’s murder convictions Monday for setting a fire that killed her four young daughters in their home while also trying to take her own life. But in a rare reversal, the court overturned her death sentence because of the trial judge’s repeated disparagement of the woman’s lawyer and her witnesses.

California Supreme Court pulls back woman's death sentence because of judge's behavior

