California Supreme Court pulls back woman's death sentence because of judge's behavior

The state Supreme Court upheld a Los Angeles County woman’s murder convictions Monday for setting a fire that killed her four young daughters in their home while also trying to take her own life. But in a rare reversal, the court overturned her death sentence because of the trial judge’s repeated disparagement of the woman’s lawyer and her witnesses.
