Landgraf’s Active Shooter Alert Bill Passes Out of Senate Committee

by: Rep. Landgraf, Brooks
05/04/2021

AUSTIN — Legislation by State Representative Brooks Landgraf (Odessa) to create the Texas Active Shooter Alert System took another important step in the process to becoming law as it was passed unanimously out of the Senate Criminal Justice Committee on Tuesday, May 4, 2021. May 4th happens to also be the birthday of the bill’s namesake, Leilah Hernandez.

“To get HB 103 over this important hurdle on this special day is a big deal,” Landgraf said. “The Leilah Hernandez Act is one step closer to going into effect to keep Texans safe.”

Landgraf crafted House Bill 103 after working with families of victims from the August 31, 2019 mass shooting, when a mobile gunman killed 7 people and injured 25 others across Odessa and Midland. Leilah Hernandez, a 15-year-old Odessa High School student, was the youngest victim killed that tragic day.

“I hope this is welcome news to Leilah’s family, who are still grieving along with the friends and family of the other victims on that horrible day. I will continue to work hard to ensure we get this bill across the finish line in honor of all of those we have lost,” Landgraf concluded.

HB 103 will now go to the Senate floor to be debated by the full Senate. The bill will head to the governor’s desk to be signed into law if it successfully passes out of the Senate before the end of the month. Senator Judith Zafferini, a long-standing and well respected member of the Texas Senate known for her eloquent speeches, is sponsoring HB 103 in the Senate.

The 87th Texas Legislative Session began in January and is underway through May 31st, 2021. In accordance with the Texas Constitution, the state legislature meets for a 140-day regular session every odd-numbered year to vote on legislation and pass a balanced state budget.

