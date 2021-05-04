Founders of Black-Owned Ticketing Platform, Eventnoire, Win First Place In a $1 Million Startup Competition
Eventnoire will receive a portion of the $1M prize pool, allowing them to continue to do work that strengthens Black business and uplifts Black communities.NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eventnoire, the premiere ticketing platform for Black events, has been announced as the winner of Mountain Dew's Real Change Opportunity Fund Competition. Eventnoire will receive a portion of the $1M prize pool, allowing them to continue to do work that strengthens Black business, uplifts Black communities, and levels the playing field for Black people in America. Hundreds of start-ups competed in the shark-tank style contest, judged by celebrity judges DJ Envy of The Breakfast Club, Morgan DeBaun, and Lala Anthony. Eventnoire went through several rounds pitching its business model and innovative business concept. In addition to the cash prize awarded to Eventnoire, Howard University will receive a six-figure donation to help its students scale existing entrepreneurial ventures or turn seedling of ideas into profitable businesses.
Eventnoire is a new event management platform celebrating Black culture within the event industry. Founded in 2018 by Jeff Osuji and Femi Masha, Eventnoire is more than the average online event platform. It’s an innovative platform dedicated to meeting the social and event curation needs of the Black community that mainstream event and ticketing platforms have failed to achieve.
Eventnoire gives event planners, organizations, and marketers more solutions for curating fun, engaging, and impactful cultural and social events for consumers who want to stay engaged in Black culture. Before founding Eventnoire, Osuji and Masha, both serial entrepreneurs with over 15 years of experience in the entertainment industry, recognized that mainstream event and ticketing platforms weren’t meeting the needs of the Black community. With this knowledge, Osuji and Masha went to work creating a niche event ticketing platform that keeps consumers “in the Black” by connecting them to Black events and experiences within their local communities.
“We realized this was an opportunity to vertically integrate and launch our own ticketing solution that actually recycled dollars back into organizations that worked with us as well as other event curators,” explains Osuji. Eventnoire rewards event planners and organizations by helping them earn more money from their ticket fees. The platform does this by ensuring faster payouts, using a commission structure for frequent event planners, and offering fee adjustments for better pricing power. Eventnoire also has sponsorship opportunities available. The platform’s commitments to pricing power and user experience are examples of how everyone wins when using Eventnoire.
Eventnoire plans to use the funds to invest in new technology upgrades and to expand their team. Eventnoire has raised $250,000 to date and has attracted entertainment industry investors such as music mogul John Monopoly, known for discovering cultural icons such as Virgil Abloh, Kanye West, and Don C.
The Eventnoire team is not only interested in changing the industry for Black events. They want to recycle dollars back into Black communities. When Eventnoire was founded, they had their sights set on economic empowerment and keeping the dollars made from the platform circulating within the communities that Black event curators serve. As Eventnoire grows and brings in more money, they are on a mission to recycle $1 million back into Black organizations annually and re-invest into the Black creative economy.
