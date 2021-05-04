Burgum waives hours of service for haulers of anhydrous ammonia and other fertilizers

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum has signed an executive order granting an hours of service waiver for drivers of commercial vehicles transporting anhydrous ammonia and other fertilizers.

Warm, dry conditions have increased the demand for fertilizer volumes as producers statewide are in the fields doing concentrated spring work.

Waiving the hours of service requirements will ensure that haulers can deliver greater volumes of fertilizer in shorter periods of time to meet producers’ needs and enable the completion of crop planting and other work. State Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring requested the waiver.

The waiver will remain in effect through May 31. All road safety and vehicle compliance regulations still apply.

The order can be viewed here.