Become a published photographer

5/3/2021 7:27:20 PM

Cheyenne - Wyoming Wildlife magazine is calling for your best wildlife photographs from the Cowboy State. The publication has opened entries for the second annual Wyoming Wildlife calendar photo contest. Entries will be accepted until June 30.

Photographers of all skill levels have a chance for their images to be featured in the magazine’s 2022 calendar, which is printed as the November 2021 issue of the magazine. Entrants have a chance to win a $100 prize for a photo selected for the calendar, with an additional $50 for cover selection, and a 12-by-18 inch matte print from contest sponsor Artizen Photo Printing in Cheyenne.

Last year was the first time Wyoming Wildlife hosted a contest specifically for the calendar, which is one of the magazine’s most popular publications of the year. During the first year of the contest, 422 photographers submitted 2,234 photos for consideration by the judges.

“Hundreds of photographers took advantage of the opportunity last year to submit wildlife photos for our annual calendar,” said Tracie Binkerd, editor of Wyoming Wildlife. “We look forward to seeing all the amazing photos of Wyoming’s wildlife in this year’s contest.”

The calendar photo contest accepts photos of wildlife taken in Wyoming. Wildlife includes mammals, birds, reptiles, amphibians, fish and arthropods. Each photographer can submit up to 10 photos. Because winning images will appear in the calendar, only horizontal images or those that can be cropped to the calendar dimensions will be considered for publication. Photos must have been taken by the person submitting the entries and may not infringe on the copyright of others. No entries previously published in Wyoming Wildlife or Wyoming Wildlife calendars may be submitted.

To enter the contest, along with rules and more information is available on the photo contest website.

- WGFD -