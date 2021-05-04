Non-Profit Executive and Author Jervonte “Tae” Edmonds to Run for Florida State House, District 88.
West Palm Beach resident and Democrat Jervonte “Tae” Edmonds is filing today to run for Florida House of Representatives, District 88 (Palm Beach County).
I will be the strong, bold, progressive and effective leader the district needs.”PALM BEACH COUNTY, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The District 88 seat is currently help by Omari Hardy, who has announced he will not seek re-election to his State House seat.
— Jervonte "Tae" Edmonds
Edmonds is the Founder and CEO of Suits for Seniors - the 2020 NonprofitsFirst “Nonprofit of the Year.”
Suits for Seniors is an eight-week mentorship program for high school seniors that mentors and prepares them to become future leaders.
Edmonds is also the best-selling author of “To the Moon and Back” and “Adventures of the Rich and Famous,” a book that teaches young children they can be whatever they want to be, if they believe in themselves. The book appears on the Bestsellers list for Amazon.
Edmonds also served as the Executive Director of the West Palm Beach Police Athletic League, which provides a whole host of services to inner-city children, including recreational and educational programs designed to encourage, enhance, and develop good citizenship and improve their quality of life, while fostering a positive relationship with law enforcement.
Previously, Edmonds worked as a Legislative Assistant in the Florida House of Representatives (District 88) and the Florida Senate for current State Senator Bobby Powell and former State Representative Al Jacquet.
Prior to serving as a Legislative Assistant, Edmonds was a Realtor with Keller Williams.
Edmonds has also been a community leader serving on multiple boards and committees.
Edmonds has served as a Past President of the Palm Beach Young Black Progressives, an Executive Board member of the Black Chamber of Commerce of Palm Beach County, an Executive Trustee of the Palm Beach North Chamber of Commerce, a Board Member of the South Florida Fair, a Board Member of the Edna Runner Tutorial Center, an Advisory Board Member of Sequel’s Palm Beach Youth Academy, a Board Member of the City of Delray Beach Education Board, and on the Advisory Board of the Salvation Army.
Edmonds has a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science from Florida Atlantic University and is a Graduate of the Dale Carnegie Leadership Institute, and the Jim Moran Institute for Global Entrepreneurship for Nonprofit Executives at Florida State University.
And Edmonds is a graduate of Leadership Palm Beach County.
“I am running to bring my experience as a Nonprofit Executive, a former Legislative Assistant, and my many years of community involvement working with education, business and community interests to Tallahassee. I know District 88 and the issues important to the community. I will be the strong, bold, progressive and effective leader the district needs,” said Edmonds.
