Greeneville Arson Investigation Results in Indictment

GREENEVILLE – A joint investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the Greeneville Police Department, and the Greeneville Fire Department has resulted in charges being placed in connection to a fire that occurred in November 2019.

On November 10, 2019, TBI agents joined the Greeneville Police Department and the Greeneville Fire Department in investigating a fire that occurred at an apartment building located in the 200 block of W. Sevier Heights. During the course of the investigation, authorities determined that the fire had been intentionally set. Further investigation revealed that Brian Wesley Manuel (DOB 8/5/69), a resident of the apartment building, was the individual responsible.

On Monday, the Greene County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Manuel with two counts of Aggravated Arson. Today, he was arrested and booked into the Greene County Jail on a $150,000 bond.

