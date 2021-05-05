GHMP Logo/Product $GHMP s Diamond Creek Water $GHMP Diamond Creek #NASCAR $GHMP product Anheuser Busch #Distributor $GHMP #Beverage

Good Hemp, Inc. (Stock Symbol: GHMP) Sees Marked Sales Growth via Amazon after Acquisition of Premium Diamond Creek High Alkaline Water Brand

We are thrilled that our product meets the requirements to be certified by the United States Hemp Authority. Our official certification gets us 1 step closer to roll out nationwide next month.” — Dr. Jason Minsky, DC

CORNELIUS, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Good Hemp, Inc. ( Stock Symbol: GHMP ) Sees Marked Sales Growth via Amazon after Acquisition of Premium Diamond Creek High Alkaline Water Brand Experienced Hemp Industry Management for Health & Wellness Products  Strong Expansion of Sales on Amazon Marketplace. Completed Acquisition of Diamond Creek High Alkaline Water Company. New Production Agreement with Industry Leader Barlean’s. Launch of CBD Soft Gels for Global Wellness Market.Good Hemp, Inc. (GHMP) is made up of industry veterans for exploiting niche markets in the growing global hemp industry. By establishing a comprehensive distribution system, GHMP has secured listings for its products with regional and national grocery and convenience chain stores.The GHMP mission is to be one of the market leaders in the development and marketing of natural and functional hemp derived beverage products that are convenient and appealing to consumers.The GHMP beverage lineup consists of Good Hemp Fizz and Canna Hemp, functional carbonated beverages infused with natural ingredients and made with hemp seed oil, which is categorized as "GRAS" (under sections 201(s) and 409 of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act, and therefore not subject to FDA review and approval). Good Hemp 2oh! is a line of naturally flavored waters infused with 10mg of THC-free hemp extract and prebiotic fiber.Diamond Creek, acquired by GHMP, manufactures ionized 9.5pH high alkaline natural spring water, sourced from high quality, award-winning springs in Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Tennessee. Significant Expansion and Growth on AmazonOn April 27th GHMP announced positive momentum on the Amazon Marketplace after the recent addition of the Diamond Creek Water brand's new listing on the giant e-commerce platform. Diamond Creek offers 9.5pH alkaline water which is processed to maintain the beneficial natural minerals within the water. This successful GHMP product consistently appears on the first page of the search results with a Top 40 seller rank in numerous categories such as: Bottled Water, Alkaline Water, Drinking Water, Bottled Alkaline Water, and Natural Spring Water. Additionally, the products are available for Prime shipping for fast, reliable delivery.The premium water category on Amazon presents a strong opportunity for growth and allows GHMP to get Diamond Creek into the hands of more consumers. The addition of Diamond Creek is a nice complement to the existing GHMP beverage listings and sales growth.The new Diamond Creek Amazon Marketplace presence is one segment of the GHMP plan to expand the purchasing opportunities for its products and reach a new market segment through the platform, and builds off of the success of its prior Amazon presence. GHMP beverages, including Canna Hemp and Good Hemp Fizz, rank in the Top 40 sellers in the categories of hemp energy drinks, hemp drink, hemp beverages, and CBD Drink, where its brand is ranked as the #1 best seller in the class. Both hemp oil beverages have excellent 4-star ratings, buy boxes, and are also available through Prime shipping. GHMP Completes Acquisition of Diamond Creek High Alkaline WaterOn April 13th GHMP announced it had closed its acquisition of Diamond Creek Group as a wholly-owned subsidiary. This announcement underscores the GHMP plan towards expanding its consumer reach through strategic brand acquisition.Forecasts for the Functional Water market anticipate record growth, as it is expected to reach $18.24B by 2025, with much of the increase coming from North American and Asian territories. Additionally, the high alkaline water market has proven growth year over year, reporting 12% growth every year since 2013. Analysts believe this market alone could be worth $4.3 billion by 2023, with 96% of the sales coming from Japan and North America.As a key driver in market demand, the North American demand for functional and alkaline water has increased more than 44% since 2013. Although bottlers, such as Essentia and Core, have led the charge, other players, such as Coke's Smart Water Alkaline, which launched in 2019, have further developed the sector. With the acquisition of Diamond Creek Water, Good Hemp is positioning itself to capitalize on this extraordinary market growth.GHMP is wasting no time with the expansion. GHMP and Diamond Creek have already leveraged their marketing partnership with Spire Sports, including sponsorship on the Spire Motorsports No. 77 entry in the NASCAR Cup Series. GHMP has also added Diamond Creek products to the Amazon network, which has seen substantial growth over the past six months.In addition, GHMP stands to benefit from several other factors and strategic decisions stemming from the Diamond Creek acquisition. Through Diamond Creek's distribution network, Food Lion announced an expansion including the addition of sixty-two Bi Lo and Harvey's Supermarkets stores. Meanwhile, Harris Teeter is running a special promotion for Spring which provides additional shelf space and end caps for Diamond Creek's product line.The increased retail visibility comes on the heels of Diamond Creek Water's Amazon Store launch, a move to capitalize on the alkaline water category which does millions of dollars in online sales annually. Diamond Creek also plans to leverage the GHMP broker and distribution network as opposed to remaining focused only on DSD. GHMP Enters Production Agreement with Barlean'sOn March 12th GHMP announced an executed production agreement with Barlean's, a producer of healthy oils and other dietary supplements for nearly 30 years. Barlean's is a mission-driven, family-owned company. Founded in 1989 as a maker of premium flax oils, Barlean's has grown to produce over 70 different products sold around the world.Barlean's will oversee the production of the uniquely blended GHMP CBD Softgel that will serve customers in the health and wellness market that's touted to be valued at $24B. Dr. Jason Minsky, DC, will act as Managing Director of the company's new partially-owned subsidiary, which will distribute the softgels.The unique GHMP softgel formulation contains 25mg of cannabidiol and a fast-acting, self-emulsifying formulation that is proprietary to Barlean's and has been shown in internal studies to increase absorption into the bloodstream by 200%. GHMD has selected this formulation with chiropractors and their patients in mind, and the company hopes to distribute the softgels to a network of chiropractors throughout the US.GHMP plans to focus on delivering the benefits of CBD to patients struggling with the debilitating symptoms of common ailments. In addition to collaborating with Barlean's, GHMP has begun the process of being certified by The U.S. Hemp Authority for its CBD Softgel products. The U.S. Hemp Authority Certification Program is the hemp industry's initiative to provide high standards, best practices, and self-regulation, giving consumers and retailers confidence in hemp and CBD products. 2020 Year-in-Review and 2021 OutlookOn December 17th GHMP reported on its accomplishments and projections.Original Product Line Growth – GHMP experienced an increase in new distribution partners and an expanded retail footprint for its core products.Spire Partnership – GHMP engaged a sports and entertainment marketing partnership with Spire Sports + Entertainment. The partnership led to increased visibility to Good Hemp products via the creation of the BetterForYourHealth.com educational awareness campaign as well as word of mouth exposure throughout the racing community, which led to retailer introductions leading to an expansion of the GHMP distribution footprint as well as the introduction to the current target acquisition, Diamond Creek.E-Commerce Developments – Reacting quickly to the rapidly changing retail landscape, GHMP developed and optimized online direct-to-consumer shopping options including an Amazon store and refreshed website experience to take advantage of the change in consumer purchasing demands now and in the future.Diamond Creek Acquisition – In November, Good Hemp entered a Letter of Intent to acquire Diamond Creek, a top 20 premium water brand in the United States. Available in over 2,000 locations including Harris Teeter, Kroger, Food Lion and Giant Eagle, this acquisition aligns with GHMP continued distribution footprint expansion plans while positioning the company with an easier route to gain shelf space for its CBD-based products as retailers continue to increase the amount of CBD products they offer consumers.Production – By leveraging GHMP and Diamond Creek’s manufacturing, shipping and supplier relationships, both business units are beginning to create a more centralized and efficient supply chain to effectively lower operating costs and increase profit margins for its shareholders.Offering of Shares via S-1 Registration – GHMP completed an S-1 filing that was declared effective by the SEC in November. Ten million shares of common stock are being offered by the company pursuant to the registration statement at $1.25/share.Year 2021 OutlookDiamond Creek Footprint Expansion – Based on successful growth in 2020 and current relationships in the retail sector, GHMP expects more shelf space at retailers such as Harris Teeter. Also, movement in the retail and grocery industry should increase GHMP total brick and mortar location count via Food Lion’s recent acquisition of Bi-Lo and Harvey’s Supermarkets. Lastly, Diamond Creek is under review with multiple top 20 retailers nationwide for a 2021 launch.Good Hemp Wellness – GHMP is preparing to launch a wellness product portfolio that will specialize in hemp and CBD pain and inflammation solutions targeting doctors and medical professionals and their patients. This new business unit is expected to go live in early Q1 2021 and leverage doctors, wellness professionals and hemp experts along with professional athletes and wellness influencers to gain market share quickly and efficiently throughout 2021 and beyond. This new business unit go-forward model has a minimum drawdown with a projected positive ROI within the first 12 months.Hemp / CBD Market – GHMP expects a potential for exponential growth in the overall hemp and CBD industry due to greater acceptance of hemp products in the marketplace, complemented with an updated regulatory landscape from the federal government.Spire Sports + Entertainment – GHMP will continue into year two of a partnership with increased marketing and exposure from sports and entertainment assets.For more information on Good Hemp, Inc. (GHMP) visit: https://www.goodhemplivin.com DISCLAIMER: FrontPageStocks/CorporateAds.com (CA) is a third-party publisher and news dissemination service provider. 