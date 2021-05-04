Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
MD State Police IMPACT Update May 2021

Maryland State Police News Release

The May 2021 edition of the Maryland State Police IMPACT Update is now available.  Each edition contains important information about public safety issues and about how members of the Maryland State Police are making our highways and communities safer.  Articles in this edition include:

MSP and Labor Dept. warn of unemployment scams;

Troopers address distracted driving during MD initiative;

Golden Ring Barrack tackles illegal street racing;

Troopers recover guns during traffic stops;

MSP honors employees of the year;

MSP honors unsung heroes;

Crashes highlight need for ‘move over’ law.

To read this edition of the IMPACT Update, click on:

MD State Police IMPACT Update May 2021

 

