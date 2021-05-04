What Can SBEAP Do for YOU?

“After contacting the DEQ with our issues, multiple communications were addressed in a professional and timely manner. We were impressed with the great support for our small company.” – ES3 (Engineering and Software System Solutions) “Thank you for all your help! The meeting was very beneficial and will help Tyson stay ahead of what we need to accomplish to be compliant and start up on time.” – Tyson Foods

May 4, 2021

By Eleanor Divver

In honor of Small Business Awareness Week, we are highlighting how our Small Business Environmental Assistance Program (SBEAP) can assist your business with environmental regulation from start to finish. Let us help you comply with environmental regulations that keep our state pristine and a great place for your business to grow.

One of the most valuable services we offer through SBEAP is a pre-design meeting. A representative from each of our five Divisions will attend the meeting to answer your questions and help you determine what permits you may need. For example, a company with a paint booth may wonder if they need an air quality permit, or how they should be disposing of materials. We know the system can be complex, but a pre-design meeting can remove some of the complexity and outline the steps your business needs to take to start off on the right foot.

Other SBEAP services include:

Technical assistance with everything from air and water quality to hazardous waste and proper waste disposal

Assistance in navigating environmental permits

Grant writing and tax incentive information

Tools including emission calculators, checklists, best management practices, etc.

Training through virtual or in-person workshops on general or industry-specific issues

If your business is in need of environmental regulation support, check out our SBEAP webpage or contact us by phone (801) 536-0091 or at EDivver@utah.gov.