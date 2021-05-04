Join the Boston Red Sox for their 2021 Virtual STEM Education Series, presented by Moderna! Each week throughout the month of May, they will release a new video that will include live experiments, geared towards STEM-related curriculum.
The videos will have a different theme and feature one of the team’s amazing Red Sox partners! New to 2021 is that there will also be a take home assignment to continue learning after the video ends.
Like this:
LikeLoading...
You just read:
Red Sox Virtual STEM Education Series for Students
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.