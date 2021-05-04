Pine Lake State Park opens renovated campground this week

ELDORA, Iowa – The campground at Pine Lake State Park is open and ready for campers after a nine-month improvement project to update facilities.

Closed since August 2020 for renovations, the campground opened for overnight stays on May 3. In addition to new ADA-accessible shower and restroom facilities, visitors will notice more spacious campsites in the campground.

“Many of our campsites were too cramped for modern RVs and activities people enjoy in the campground,” said Park Ranger Andy Place. “By removing some sites, we created room for extra vehicles, boats, yard games, and for children to play.”

The number of campsites decreased from 120 to 76 for extra space.

Along with the campground, Pine Lake State Park renovated its CCC-era stone cabins with updated kitchens and bathrooms. The popular cabins will open June 4, with reservations open immediately for that date or after. The park’s Circle Point Shelter is currently being replaced and will re-open mid-summer.

To make a campsite or cabin reservation, go to https://iowastateparks. reserveamerica.com/.

For more information, contact Pine Lake State Park at 641-858-5832.