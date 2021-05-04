Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Popular fish survey data returns to Iowa DNR webpage

Iowa anglers can once again access fish survey data collected by Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) fisheries staff during electroshocking and netting surveys on lakes, rivers and streams.

Survey summaries from individual lakes and rivers, fish species lengths compared across lakes, and fish length and weight data can be viewed and downloaded from www.iowadnr.gov/Fishing/Fish-Survey-Data. Additional data and summaries will be available in the future.

Fish survey data was removed from the DNR webpage in 2018, while a new data management system was acquired to capture and store fisheries data. The new data management system will be updated with new fish survey data faster than with the previous system.

