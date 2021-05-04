Water level to drop at Hooper Lake in Warren County

INDIANOLA - The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) plans to start lowering the water level at Hooper Lake on May 5, to repair the drawdown structure. It is expected to take six weeks to completely drain the lake and construction will take place this fall. The DNR plans to refill the lake in 2022.
