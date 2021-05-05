Unmudl Marketplace Celebrates Two-Year Milestone
A Look Back To Look ForwardAUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Unmudl Skills-to-Jobs Marketplace is marking its two-year anniversary with a celebratory webinar to share insights on Unmudl’s beginnings, partnerships, and future. The webinar is free to all on May 14, 2021. Also on May 14th, “The Unmudl Report” will be released by Holly Zanville, Ph.D. at Unmudl.com.
Unmudl, the Skills-to-Jobs Marketplace, connects learners and employers with a network of future forward community colleges. Through Unmudl, learners easily access courses and short-term credential programs that lead to new and better jobs paying family-supporting wages and contribute directly to the country's economic growth and recovery. Employers use Unmudl to source talent directly from community colleges courses and programs with the click of a button, and commission needed training to develop existing talent.
WEBINAR | “Unmudl at Two Years” | Friday, May 14 | Noon – 1pm Eastern
Moderated by higher education and workforce journalist Paul Fain, all are invited to an insightful conversation featuring a panel of leadership from the Unmudl Community College Network discussing the past, present, and future of Unmudl. Report author Holly Zanville will share key insights and the session will conclude with exciting news about what is next for the Unmudl Marketplace. The webinar is free of charge in partnership with the CloseIT Summit. Register at Unmudl.com.
REPORT | “The Unmudl Report: Community Colleges Powering the Skills-to-Jobs Marketplace”
Releasing Friday, May 14, 2021
Authored by Holly Zanville, Ph.D., this report provides detailed descriptions of the planning, design, and early implementation of the Unmudl Marketplace. It provides information to help educators, employers, and others glean early lessons from the evolving Unmudl enterprise. To get on the report’s waiting list, please register at Unmudl.
Unmudl.com currently offers more than 250 job skills training and certification courses from an expanding coast-to-coast network of seven partner community colleges: Bellevue College; Central New Mexico Community College; GateWay Community College; Pima Community College; San Diego Continuing Education; San Juan College; and SUNY Broome.
About Unmudl | www.unmudl.com
Unmudl is the flagship marketplace of SocialTech.ai, a public benefit corporation headquartered out of Austin, TX, that builds social technologies to support an equitable, sustainable future. The Unmudl Marketplace of workforce-focused skills development, credit pathways, and certifications / certificates are offered through a coast-to-coast network of community colleges.
Holly Zanville, Ph.D., author of “The Unmudl Report: Community Colleges Powering the Skills-to-Jobs Marketplace,” is a research professor and co-director of the Program on Skills, Credentials, and Workforce Policy at the George Washington Institute of Public Policy, George Washington University in Washington, D.C.
