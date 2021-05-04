St. Joseph’s University Medical Center Joins the Meperia Family

SANTA FE, NM, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Meperia, the first supply chain content enabler to bring predictive intelligence solutions to the healthcare market, is pleased to welcome St. Joseph’s University Medical Center to its community of leading health systems using the Meperia Strategic Sourcing (MSS) platform to drive supply chain improvements.

St. Joseph's University Medical Center is a member of St. Joseph's Health. Located in Paterson, New Jersey, St. Joseph's University Medical Center, which includes St. Joseph's Children's Hospital, is a major academic medical center and state-designated trauma center that cares for the most complex and routine cases.

“We are excited that St. Joseph’s chose Meperia to be their content enablement partner,” said Jeff Sabol, Meperia Vice President of Sales. “With a 20-30% churn rate annually in all aspects of supply chain data, our Content Management solution will provide their organization with on-going data normalization which includes full transactional data, GTIN, recall management, product pictures, and unlimited item attribution, giving the St. Joseph’s team more accurate visibility into their data as well as more time for their staff to work on other strategic initiatives.”

Implementing Meperia’s content solution provides the medical center with an integrated Virtual Item Master (VIM) that has advanced data normalization and product attribution and will be in sync with their contracts, distributors, manufacturers, and materials system, so their downstream clinical/EHR and revenue cycle systems are receiving clean information.

About Meperia

Meperia is the first supply chain content enabler to bring predictive intelligence solutions to the healthcare market. Our patented artificial intelligence imitates the ease of consumer online shopping. Meperia’s SaaS-based solution puts controls and real-time visibility around an organization’s spend at the point of requisitioning to ensure every purchase is on contract, on price, and on target to their product formulary goals—before users buy! As visionaries, our industry firsts include data normalization, content management solutions, and our new implant management solution. Learn more at www.meperia.com.

About St. Joseph’s University Medical Center

St. Joseph’s University Medical Center is a four-time recipient of the Magnet Award for Nursing Excellence and was awarded the prestigious 2016 Lantern Award™ by the Emergency Nurses Association, one of only 11 hospitals selected nationwide.