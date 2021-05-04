Miracle Method Stands By Their Name – The Method Is Truly Miraculous

Miracle Method Boulder tub refinish Miracle Method Boulder Logo Miracle Method Showroom

Our Natural Accent line has the look of a stone finish and we have many color options to choose from” — Brian Weber

LONGMONT, COLORADO, US, May 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When Brian and Lynne Weber first discovered Miracle Method in 2001 through Brian’s work in construction, they were truly blown away by the way the product can bring old countertops and finishes back to life. The couple believe so strongly in the product that they started their own Miracle Method business in Boulder, and they’ve been leaving happy customers in their wake since 2002. “We started off in my garage,” says Brian. “I was the tech guy, scheduler, sales guy, everything.” Eventually, Lynne’s brother joined the team, followed by his children, leaving Brian more time to focus on large-scale business decisions and truly making Miracle Method a family enterprise.

The product’s long history – Miracle Method has been around since 1979 – is a testament to the durability and lasting nature of refinishing. Bathroom and kitchen areas see a lot of heavy use and will eventually show that wear and tear. For more than two decades, the Webers have been helping customers refresh their bathrooms and kitchens at a fraction of the cost of replacement. Miracle Method costs up to 70 percent less than tearing out and replacing your countertops, bathtubs, tile walls or shower pans, and it’s also quicker, ensuring you can get back to using the most important areas of your home back within a couple of days. Many projects can take just 3 to 5 hours! Plus, refinishing rather than replacing is good for the planet because it reduces waste.

It’s harder to find a surface that can’t be refinished with Miracle Method than one that can. The company can refresh bathtubs made of porcelain, fiberglass, acrylic and cultured marble, and the product even works on clawfoot tubs. As for countertops, Miracle Method can make your laminate, Formica®, tile, cultured marble and solid surfaces like Corian® and Silestone® good as new. Have a shower that needs an update? Miracle Method will work on every inch of surface you have in your shower: the walls, countertops, shower pans and floors.

Another perk of Miracle Method’s services that has become even more valuable over the past year: it provides your home with clean, sanitary surfaces. You can upgrade your coatings to include silver ion technology, an antimicrobial layer of protection that reduces odors and inhibits the growth of bacteria. It’s also extremely durable – you don’t have to worry about yellowing or damage from UV light.

Sometimes the smell left over from refinishing projects like this can be off putting. But not with Miracle Method. For customers who want to get back into their environments immediately and have a strict time frame, Miracle Method also offers a low odor, low VOC refinishing process. This option can be especially appropriate for commercial jobs, of which Miracle Method does many, including hospitals, schools, senior communities and office buildings.

Another wonderful feature available for senior communities: Miracle Method can also make your bathroom safer by installing granular non-slip texture onto existing surfaces and fixing low spots in the shower or tub bottom to make your bathing area more level.

Furthermore, Miracle Method doesn’t exclusively do refinishing projects – their skills and services extend far beyond making your kitchen and bathroom simply look better. They can also complete vital repairs on these heavy-use environments. Fiberglass tubs, showers, and one-piece units often start to show cracks. These are sometimes just aesthetic, but they can also be structural. This is not damage that should be ignored – water can seep into these cracks and encourage mold growth. Using a fiberglass cloth and resin, Miracle Method can repair your tub or shower and it often ends up stronger than the original. Miracle Method can repair almost any damage to your bathtub, sink, countertop, or tile, including chips and cracks, rust spots, spider cracks, cracked or missing tiles, holes from old shower doors, and missing or moldy grout.

Once the repair is complete, you can choose to refinish the surface as well. Browse the wide selection of finishes and colors at Miracle Method’s showroom, located at 1822 Sunset Place, Suite A, in Longmont. “Our Natural Accent line has the look of a stone finish and we have many color options to choose from,” says Brian. The company stands behind its projects, too. With appropriate care and maintenance, Miracle Method refinishing can last up to 15 years or more. The product used creates a chemical bond between old and new surfaces to ensure long-lasting quality. The company is so confident about the product’s durability that Miracle Method offers a five-year warranty for bathtubs, wall tile and fiberglass units, and a five-year limited warranty against adhesion failure on countertop refinishing. Commercial work comes with a one year warranty.

A family owned and operated business, Miracle Method encourages visits to the showroom. Their service area includes Arvada, Boulder, Brighton, Broomfield, Lafayette, Longmont, Louisville, Niwot, Northglenn, Thornton and Westminster. If you have an upcoming renovation product, call the Miracle Method office at 720.727.2832 or e-mail bouldersales@miraclemethod.com to arrange for an in-home estimate.Visit miraclemethod.com/boulder.