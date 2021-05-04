State College, PA: Samuel Mannino, President & CEO, and the distinguished Advisory Board of Investors First Capital

Welcome Diana Nelson as New Business Development and Operations Manager

STATE COLLEGE, PA, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ms. Nelson will be working closely with President & CEO Mr. Mannino from IFC’s State College office in Pennsylvania.

Diana Nelson is an apparel design & manufacturing consultant with more than 20 years’ experience in design, product development, and product manufacturing. For the past decade Ms. Nelson has been working with LA start-up fashion companies building design teams, product, and relationships with domestic and import factories. While holding executive positions in apparel companies, she created and implemented standards of operation, producing a 55% decrease in return rates and increase of customer base for one of these companies.

As an entrepreneur, Ms. Nelson has been focused on data-driven solutions with the intent to create long-term mutually beneficial business partnerships. She launched her own apparel line in 2017, DNA Design Collective, Inc. made for women size 10-20. The company invested in the local community’s resources and workforce by milling the fabric and producing product in Los Angeles, California.

In 2018, Diana opened DNA CoLAB, Inc. in downtown LA offering product development and production sewing by employing a local in-house staff.

Most recently she founded Green Octopus, LLC to leverage her global import connections.

Pivoting out of the apparel industry, Diana relocated back to Pennsylvania at the beginning of 2021. She brings her talent to evaluate market growth opportunities, as well as her experience in marketing, operations, and business development as our New Business Development and Operations Manager for Investors First Capital.