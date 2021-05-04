State College, PA: Samuel Mannino, President & CEO, and the distinguished Advisory Board of Investors First Capital

Welcome Michael R. Schiller as Executive Vice President and Director of New Business Development. He will head up IFC’s Wall Street office in New York.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With a robust career spanning over 30 years, Michael has held executive positions in financial services, management consulting and industrial manufacturing, passing down this knowledge as a highly rated Adjunct Professor at a major university. An entrepreneur, he has founded several successful companies including a joint venture with the U.S. Army.

Michael’s experience in the investment and insurance sectors helped forge a solid foundation by which extensive knowledge of a diverse product spectrum matches perfectly with IFC’s services mix: transportation equipment leasing (aircraft, railcars, trailers), tax credit programs, limited partnerships and private placements, pension and defined contribution plans, and mezzanine financing.

Throughout his career, Mr. Schiller has been the recipient of many awards and promotions in both his business and military life. He has served as a National Staff Officer with the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary including serving as Flight Operations Officer and as a Pilot flying patrols over the New York City metropolitan area. Previously, Michael served overseas with the United States Marine Corps where he quickly rose through the ranks to become Department Supervisor with special assignments with original equipment manufacturers and the U.S. Naval Surface Warfare Center, all with a Secret Security clearance.

Mr. Schiller has earned a M.Sc. degree in Management and Policy as well as a B.Sc. in Business Finance, all with honors. He is a graduate of the NYPD Citizens Police Academy and advanced pilot training at FAA Headquarters and Naval Air Station Jacksonville.

Michael R. Schiller

Executive Vice President

Investors First Capital

30 Wall Street - 8th Floor

New York, NY 10005

212.742.1979

mschiller@investorsfirstcap.com