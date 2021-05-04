Camp Guernsey prepares for fire season with prescribed burn and bucket drop exercises

Firefighters from Southeastern Wyoming were brought together at Camp Guernsey Joint Training Area for a prescribed burn and bucket drop exercise on April 29, 2021.

Firefighters from Sweetwater County, Albany County, Laramie County, Hartville, Tie Siding, and Camp Guernsey Fire Department worked together to make sure the fire burned safely and effectively.

The first call of fire on the ground happened around 9:15 a.m., and was officially called out at 5:03 p.m. In total, the fire burned 65 acres, and 11 buckets, or 5500 gallons, were dropped on the fire. The fire remained 100% contained for the duration of the exercise.

A UH-60 Blackhawk also assisted with the burn. The helicopter picked up water nearby from the Guernsey Reservoir, just south of the North Training Area in the Guernsey State Park. Like the firefighters on the ground, the helicopter’s crew received valuable training on how to respond to a fire on Camp Guernsey.