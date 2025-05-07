Wyoming Air National Guard selected for C-130J upgrade

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – The Department of the Air Force has announced that the Wyoming Air National Guard base in Cheyenne has been selected to receive the C-130J Super Hercules, a modern upgrade to replace its aging fleet of C-130H aircraft.

The decision marks a major milestone for the 153rd Airlift Wing and reflects the outstanding performance and reliability of Wyoming Airmen in support of missions at home and around the world. A total of eight C-130J aircraft will be assigned to Cheyenne, with the first deliveries expected to begin in early 2028.

“This is a major win for the men and women of the Wyoming Air National Guard,” said Maj. Gen. Greg Porter, Wyoming’s Adjutant General. “It’s a result of their hard work, the trust they’ve built across the Air Force, and the strong support we’ve received from our state and national leaders. We are grateful.”

As part of the transition, pilots and loadmasters will undergo new training and certification, while flight engineers and navigators will be phased out of C-130J crew configurations. The changes will affect 19 manpower positions, which will be reallocated through the Air National Guard’s corporate process.

Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon emphasized the long-term value of the investment.

“This decision speaks volumes about the professionalism and dedication of our Cowboy Guard,” said Governor Mark Gordon. “I’m proud of the work that’s gone into making this possible and thankful to the Air Force for recognizing Wyoming as a critical part of its future. These aircraft will keep our state ready to serve—both in crisis response and in support of national missions.”

Members of Wyoming’s congressional delegation praised the announcement as a reflection of the state’s ongoing role in national defense.

“The men and women of the Wyoming Air National Guard represent the best of our state,” said Senator John Barrasso. “This C-130J upgrade ensures they have the tools they need to carry out missions more efficiently and effectively. It’s a well-earned investment in their capabilities and our national security.”

Senator Cynthia Lummis added, “Wyoming’s Airmen are responsive, lethal, and always there when called. The arrival of the C-130J fleet will secure our Guard’s ability to respond quickly in emergencies, while strengthening our presence in key military operations.”

Congresswoman Harriet Hageman echoed that sentiment: “This is a big moment for Cheyenne and the entire state of Wyoming. The C-130J upgrade reflects our Wyoming Guard’s stellar record and the community’s strong partnership with the military.”

The 153rd Airlift Wing has long played a vital role in the Air National Guard’s airlift capabilities, including aeromedical evacuation, humanitarian relief, firefighting with the Modular Airborne Fire Fighting System (MAFFS), and global operations. The addition of the C-130J marks the next evolution in that legacy.