April 2021 Data Snapshot

Dataset Highlight: Claims Against State of Iowa

data.iowa.gov

Claims Against State of Iowa provides information on all claims against the State of Iowa or a State employee received by the State Appeal Board on or after July 1, 2015. Viewers are able to find out information on action taken as well as total paid where applicable.

Explore the Dataset

Attachment Re-ordering for Datasets

support.socrata.com

Metadata management for datasets now includes the option to modify the order in which dataset attachments appear on the primer page. Attachments can include glossaries, quality assurance documents, and survey documentation such as: sampling plan and procedures, survey questionnaire, interview questions, interviewer guide, coding instrument, etc. Previously, attachments would be listed in the order that they were uploaded. Now, you can simply open the Edit Metadata tool on a dataset and use the new drag-and-drop feature to rearrange attachments in your preferred order, at any time.

Metadata for data.json Federated Datasets is Now Editable

support.socrata.com

Users can now replace a metadata value, except Common Core metadata, provided by the source by manually updating the value on the asset’s Manage Metadata page. A manual update will prevent overwrites of updates from the source dataset for the changed field. This ensures that the metadata align with the State Data Portal guidance and practices.

Read the support article

What is a data.json connector?

support.socrata.com

For agencies that already publish their data in a data catalog, the data.json connector allows us to connect to those assets and present them in the State Data Portal. A data.json endpoint is typically available at https://yourdatasite.gov/data.json. Check with your external data catalog provider to confirm this. All data.json feeds are validated against Project Open Data's metadata standards. This makes the content published in your agency catalog also discoverable in the State Data Portal.

Read more about connectors

Live Training in May

Get trained in May! The table below highlights the live training being offered.

Date Start Time Course May 4 3 PM Create Performance Measures May 5 10 AM Create and Manage Your Dataset May 6 12 PM Transform Data with Socrata Query Language May 7 10 AM Shape & Join Data with SoQL Query Editor May 10 12 PM Explore Data with Charts May 11 3 PM Clean and Tidy Data May 13 3 PM Create and Manage Your Dataset May 14 10 AM Map Your Data May 17 3 PM Transform Data with Socrata Query Language May 18 3 PM Shape & Join Data with SoQL Query Editor May 19 3 PM Data Analysis Tools and Connections May 20 10 AM Create Performance Measures May 21 10 AM Create and Manage Your Dataset May 24 12 PM Create and Manage Your Dataset May 25 12 PM Map Your Data May 26 10 AM Collaborate with Data May 26 3 PM Explore Data with Charts

Learn More and Register (Data Portal Account Required)

Data Assets

The table below reports the number of public data assets published on the state data portal by asset type for the portal as a whole.

Data Asset Type Public Assets Datasets 300 External References 157 Documents 268 Filtered Views 356 Charts 163 Maps 217 Measures 150 Stories/Dashboards 22 DataLens Pages 14 Total Assets 1,647

View All Executive Branch/Non-Elected Agency Public Data Asset Counts

Catalog

Browse the Public Catalog on data.iowa.gov

Portal Users

Total User Accounts: 136 Active Users: 16 (11.8% of total)

Note: Active Users have logged in the data portal at least once in the past month.

Data Plan

The State Data Plan identifies actions Executive Branch State Agencies (non-elected) intend to implement.

Access the State Data Plan on dom.iowa.gov

Questions or Issues?

Please complete the Data Portal Question & Issue Form

