April 2021 Data Snapshot
In the April 2021 data snapshot, you will find information on:
- Dataset Highlight: Claims Against State of Iowa
- Attachment Re-ordering for Datasets
- Metadata for data.json Federated Datasets is Now Editable
- What is a data.json connector?
- Live Training in May
- Data Assets
- Portal Accounts
- State Data Plan
News, Updates & Tips
Dataset Highlight: Claims Against State of Iowa
data.iowa.gov
Claims Against State of Iowa provides information on all claims against the State of Iowa or a State employee received by the State Appeal Board on or after July 1, 2015. Viewers are able to find out information on action taken as well as total paid where applicable.
Attachment Re-ordering for Datasets
support.socrata.com
Metadata management for datasets now includes the option to modify the order in which dataset attachments appear on the primer page. Attachments can include glossaries, quality assurance documents, and survey documentation such as: sampling plan and procedures, survey questionnaire, interview questions, interviewer guide, coding instrument, etc. Previously, attachments would be listed in the order that they were uploaded. Now, you can simply open the Edit Metadata tool on a dataset and use the new drag-and-drop feature to rearrange attachments in your preferred order, at any time.
Metadata for data.json Federated Datasets is Now Editable
support.socrata.com
Users can now replace a metadata value, except Common Core metadata, provided by the source by manually updating the value on the asset’s Manage Metadata page. A manual update will prevent overwrites of updates from the source dataset for the changed field. This ensures that the metadata align with the State Data Portal guidance and practices.
What is a data.json connector?
support.socrata.com
For agencies that already publish their data in a data catalog, the data.json connector allows us to connect to those assets and present them in the State Data Portal. A data.json endpoint is typically available at https://yourdatasite.gov/data.json. Check with your external data catalog provider to confirm this. All data.json feeds are validated against Project Open Data's metadata standards. This makes the content published in your agency catalog also discoverable in the State Data Portal.
Live Training in May
Get trained in May! The table below highlights the live training being offered.
|Date
|Start Time
|Course
|May 4
|3 PM
|Create Performance Measures
|May 5
|10 AM
|Create and Manage Your Dataset
|May 6
|12 PM
|Transform Data with Socrata Query Language
|May 7
|10 AM
|Shape & Join Data with SoQL Query Editor
|May 10
|12 PM
|Explore Data with Charts
|May 11
|3 PM
|Clean and Tidy Data
|May 13
|3 PM
|Create and Manage Your Dataset
|May 14
|10 AM
|Map Your Data
|May 17
|3 PM
|Transform Data with Socrata Query Language
|May 18
|3 PM
|Shape & Join Data with SoQL Query Editor
|May 19
|3 PM
|Data Analysis Tools and Connections
|May 20
|10 AM
|Create Performance Measures
|May 21
|10 AM
|Create and Manage Your Dataset
|May 24
|12 PM
|Create and Manage Your Dataset
|May 25
|12 PM
|Map Your Data
|May 26
|10 AM
|Collaborate with Data
|May 26
|3 PM
|Explore Data with Charts
Learn More and Register (Data Portal Account Required)
Data Assets
The table below reports the number of public data assets published on the state data portal by asset type for the portal as a whole.
|Data Asset Type
|Public Assets
|Datasets
|300
|External References
|157
|Documents
|268
|Filtered Views
|356
|Charts
|163
|Maps
|217
|Measures
|150
|Stories/Dashboards
|22
|DataLens Pages
|14
|Total Assets
|1,647
View All Executive Branch/Non-Elected Agency Public Data Asset Counts
Catalog
Browse the Public Catalog on data.iowa.gov
Portal Users
Total User Accounts: 136 Active Users: 16 (11.8% of total)
Note: Active Users have logged in the data portal at least once in the past month.
Data Plan
The State Data Plan identifies actions Executive Branch State Agencies (non-elected) intend to implement.
Access the State Data Plan on dom.iowa.gov
