What Gift Are You Getting Mom This Mother’s Day To Show You Care?
Mobile Edge Prepares for Tech Gifts to be Among this Year’s Top Sellers
With the gift of a mobile power bank plus a protective laptop bag, case, tote, or backpack from Mobile Edge, you’re also giving your mother something she can use to protect her mobile electronics”ANAHEIM , CA , UNITED STATES , May 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With growing consumer confidence that an end to the pandemic is in sight plus a recent round of stimulus checks, Mobile Edge Prepares for Tech Gifts to be Among this Year’s Top Sellers for Mother’s Day. In recognition of moms everywhere, Mobile Edge is offering incredible sitewide savings and exclusive Mother’s Day specials now through May 9.
— Paul June, VP of Marketing
Consumer spending on Mother’s Day 2021 is expected to top $28 billion, an increase of more than 5 percent compared to last year. The National Retail Federation expects tech gifts to be among this year’s top sellers, plus we should see an increase in spending on special outings as COVID-19 vaccinations roll out and stay-at-home restrictions ease.
With all of that new electronic gear and being on the move again, “mom” is going to need ways to keep her tech powered up and organized while she looks good doing it. Luckily for her and loved ones searching for the perfect gift, Mobile Edge produces the industry’s largest selection of fashionable, protective laptop bags, laptop totes, and laptop cases for women plus a wide assortment of mobile power banks designed to keep her devices charged and connected.
“It’s been a tough year for everyone, especially moms. Not only did moms help their families navigate the many health challenges brought on by the pandemic, but many had to work from home along with their spouses, coordinate their kids’ e-learning, plus do all the usual stuff moms do year-in and year-out,” explains Paul June, VP of Marketing for Mobile Edge. “In recognition of moms everywhere, Mobile Edge is offering Mother’s Day specials now through May 9.”
First up is Mobile Edge’s Core Power AC USB 27,000mAh Portable Laptop Charger. It provides mobile power for a wide range of devices, including smartphones, tablets, and even power-hungry laptops. This power bank delivers an incredible 85 watts of power and features a universal AC outlet, which means your mom won’t need any special adapters for her laptop or netbook.
For her less power-needy devices, the 10,000mAh 18W Fast Charge High-Capacity Power Bank can charge 2 to 3 USB devices simultaneously, making it an ideal portable backup power charger for smartphones, tablets, cameras, Bluetooth headsets & speakers, wearable devices, drones, or practically any other USB device.
Both power chargers are lightweight, compact, and durable, so they can go practically anywhere, including airplane carry-on. Both meet carry-on requirements for lithium-ion batteries, with the Core Power AC USB power bank at the maximum watt-hours allowed by the FAA.
Once she’s powered up all that new tech, your mom is going to need a laptop bag, laptop case, or laptop tote to organize and protect her gear.
With its soft, rich chocolate-colored suede exterior, the Chocolate Suede Ultra Tote combines style and function. This is not just another bland, techy laptop computer case. It’s perfect for notebooks and laptops up to 17.3 inches and features a removable computer section, zippered interior pocket, detachable cosmetics/accessory pouch, and EZ-Access ticket pocket. Designed to fit in almost any overhead compartment or under any seat, it makes a great travel companion.
If your mom is looking for the convenience of a purse, travel bag, briefcase, and book bag all-in-one, Mobile Edge’s Urban Laptop Tote is easy to carry and constructed from a lightweight, durable charcoal-colored cotton canvas. This laptop tote features a large main compartment, separate padded pockets for a laptop and tablet, and workstation storage for pens, a smartphone, flash drives, and other accessories.
Mobile Edge’s Scan Fast™ Onyx Backpack exceeds TSA guidelines for checkpoint-friendly carry-on luggage and is designed to speed travelers through airport security checkpoints without the need to remove the laptop. This laptop bag combines designer quality materials, fittings, and accents with functionality, organization, and top-notch computer protection—plus it includes a detachable matching cosmetics/accessory pouch.
Our Verona Laptop Tote offers professional styling with a durable Vegan-leather exterior, padded poly-fur lined pockets for both laptops and tablets, multiple pockets for securing personal items and accessories, top zipper storage sections, and a matching accessory clutch. This versatile tote functions well as a briefcase, laptop bag, purse, and travel bag, accommodating laptops up to 16 inches.
“Any gift shows mom you care,” says June. “With the gift of a mobile power bank plus a protective laptop bag, laptop case, laptop tote, or backpack from Mobile Edge you’re also giving your mother something she can use to organize and safeguard her mobile electronics and accessories all year long.”
About Mobile Edge
Founded in 2002, Anaheim-based Mobile Edge produces award-winning durable and protective laptop cases, messenger bags, backpacks, totes, and more for business professionals, road warriors, students, and gamers. Mobile Edge is known for its innovative and stylish designs, superior-quality, lifetime warranty, and commitment to customer satisfaction. Many leading computer manufacturers rely on Mobile Edge to design and build custom cases for their products.
