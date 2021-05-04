Webinar: The Trend Towards Map Self-Reliance in an Era of Monopoly Power
EINPresswire.com/ -- NextBillion.ai announced today the addition of its second session to the ‘Spatial Insider Webinar Series', on The Trend Towards Map Self-Reliance in an Era of Monopoly Power, which will address the in-depth factors of map-making and future solutions.
Register HERE for the webinar on May 20, 2021 at 8AM PST, 11AM EST, 8:30PM IST.
“Crafting maps is easy. Crafting maps skillfully and successfully to explode your company’s ROI is very hard. We are excited to share expertise on how you can increase the ROI of your enterprise through accurate maps”, stated Gaurav Bubna, Co-Founder of NextBillion.ai.
Webinar speakers will include J. Kim Fennell, Former CEO of deCarta, Uber Maps Business Leader, and Angel Investor. In addition to Gaurav Bubna, Co-Founder of NextBillion.ai.
Join geospatial industry expert J. Kim Fennell as he weighs the evidence and extols past learnings about the location tech space. As well as, the future of map-making to help companies overcome challenges and become self-reliant on finding the best map solution tailored to their particular needs.
Webinar Key Topic Takeaways:
* Build vs. Buy — How to Weigh the Trade-Offs
* Learnings from “Build It” Approaches (Apple, Uber, and More)
* Google Maps Price Hike & Its Massive Downstream Impact on Businesses
* OpenStreetMap — Potential, Pitfalls, and the Future
* Top Disruptive Startups in the Mapping Industry to Watch
Don’t miss exclusive discussions on the secrets behind the success of Apple and Uber’s maps. Crafting maps is easy, but crafting maps skillfully and successfully to explode your company’s ROI is very hard.
About NextBillion.ai
NextBillion.ai is an industry-leading spatial data platform providing software-as-a-service (SaaS) for enterprises. Nextbillion.ai offers custom-made location tools and APIs to modern enterprises such as last-mile delivery, telematics, food delivery, e-commerce, automotive, and ride-hailing/ride-sharing. NextBillion.ai helps enterprises to adopt an AI-first approach at scale for every use case and geography. Headquartered in San Francisco and Singapore with presence in the United States, the UK, Malaysia, Indonesia, India, and Philippines, NextBillion.ai is backed by Falcon Edge Capital, and Lightspeed India Partners. Visit: https://nextbillion.ai
