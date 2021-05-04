Inside a smuggling operation transferring migrants throughout the US-Mexico border

In most other places in Mexico, this might have just been some workers doing construction without the right truck for the job.

Two human smugglers, called polleros in this part of the world, were in the car along with two migrants in the backseat who wanted to cross illegally into the United States. And as we would soon see, the group would use that rebar column as a makeshift ladder to hoist those two migrants up and over the wall and into the US.