M-30 temporary bridge paving in Tobacco Township starts May 10

Contact: Jocelyn Hall, MDOT Office of Communications, 989-245-7117 Agency: Transportation

COUNTIES:                              Gladwin Midland

HIGHWAY:                                    M-30

CLOSEST CITY:                  Edenville

START DATE:             Monday, May 10, 2021

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE:       Friday, May 14, 2021

PROJECT:                           The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will begin final paving operations at the M-30 temporary bridge in Tobacco Township. This work is part of an overall $4.3 million investment to replace the former M-30 causeway bridge washed away during flooding in May 2020.

Project map

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS:                      M-30 will be closed and detoured from Cedar Drive to Twin Lake Road. Drivers should follow the posted detour via Curtis Road, M-18, and Dale Road.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This work will complete final paving operations and include center-line rumble strips and pavement markings.

M-30 temporary bridge paving in Tobacco Township starts May 10

