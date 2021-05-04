M-30 temporary bridge paving in Tobacco Township starts May 10

Contact:

Agency:

Jocelyn Hall, MDOT Office of Communications, 989-245-7117Transportation

COUNTIES: Gladwin Midland

HIGHWAY: M-30

CLOSEST CITY: Edenville

START DATE: Monday, May 10, 2021

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE: Friday, May 14, 2021

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will begin final paving operations at the M-30 temporary bridge in Tobacco Township. This work is part of an overall $4.3 million investment to replace the former M-30 causeway bridge washed away during flooding in May 2020.

Project map

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: M-30 will be closed and detoured from Cedar Drive to Twin Lake Road. Drivers should follow the posted detour via Curtis Road, M-18, and Dale Road.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This work will complete final paving operations and include center-line rumble strips and pavement markings.